Around Town: Ex-appellate justice from Laguna honored by Human Options

Sheila Prell Sonenshine of Laguna Beach was honored by Human Options, an Irvine-based organization that helps abused women and their children, during the group's annual luncheon Dec. 1 at the Center Club in Costa Mesa.

The event recognized individuals and companies working to stop domestic violence and provide aid to victims.

Sonenshine, a retired California appellate court justice, was honored for her involvement with Human Options since its start in 1981. She was one of the founders of the Public Law Center, Orange County's pro bono legal organization, and in 1995 created the annual Sonenshine Pro Bono Reception to connect new lawyers with nonprofit organizations like Human Options.

Newport firefighters reaching for $10,000 in fundraising for family

As part of its annual Fire Santa Program, the Newport Beach Firefighters Assn. has "adopted" the family of Yancy Portillo, a Newport Beach resident who had a brain tumor removed by Hoag Hospital surgeons.

As she recovers, Portillo is unable to work, causing a loss of income for her, her husband and four children, according to Newport Beach firefighter and paramedic Joe Harrison.

The firefighters association has set up a crowdfunding campaign for the family, with a $10,000 goal. As of Tuesday afternoon, $7,505 had been raised at youcaring.com/yancyportillo-707788.

The money will go toward the family's rent, utilities, food, medical bills and school supplies, Harrison said.

"I've been with the department for 121/2 years, and giving back to the community is deeply rooted in the culture," Harrison said. "This program is really just an extension of the culture of our Fire Department in our community."

O.C. fairgrounds honored at convention

The OC Fair & Event Center and its Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall recently won a series of awards.

Centennial Farm's junior farmers program won an award of excellence at the International Assn. of Fairs & Expositions convention in November in Las Vegas.

The fair won first place for best sponsorship continuity for its five-year partnership with Toyota, second place for sponsorship innovation for its partnership with IKEA, and third place for first-time sponsorship for its partnership with Raising Cane's.

The Heroes Hall veterans museum won Project of the Year through the International Facility Managers Assn.

Through the Western Fairs Assn., the fair was a Merrill Award finalist for community inclusion, recognizing the 2016 Friends of the Fair Day and We Care Wednesdays donation drives.

Friends of the Fair Day, in cooperation with Ray Cammack Shows, gives guests with special needs private access to the fair.

Estancia play 'Letters to Sala' wins award

Estancia High School's production of "Letters to Sala" — based on the true story of a 16-year-old Jewish girl in Poland circa 1941 who goes to a Nazi labor camp in her sister's place — earned a first-place honor in the California Educational Theatre Assn.'s Orange County awards program.

The cast of about 20 students used several books, documentaries and films about the Holocaust to prepare for the play, which was adapted from the book "Sala's Gift" by Ann Kirschner.

The play ran earlier this month.

The students will perform the show at the Los Angeles-based association's Southern High School Theatre Festival in January at Fullerton Union High School.

Local service groups receive Pimco Foundation grants

Seven local organizations are among 72 groups receiving more than $1.9 million in grants from the Pimco Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Newport Beach-based global investment management firm Pimco.

The grants are meant to support organizations that address economic instability, promote gender equality and focus on early education and college access.

The local beneficiaries are Build Futures in Huntington Beach; Friendship Shelter in Laguna Beach; Girls Inc. of Orange County, Youth Employment Services and Working Wardrobes, all in Costa Mesa; The Literacy Project in Corona del Mar and Interval House in Seal Beach.

Reid Day School to host guest speaker

Reid Day School in Costa Mesa will host a presentation by independent consultant Sharon Duncan from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11.

Reid is for students who are considered twice-exceptional, meaning they are gifted and have a learning, emotional or behavioral issue.

Duncan is the founder of Gifted Identity, an organization in Southern California that specializes in serving gifted students through coaching, counseling, psychotherapy, home-schooling support and other guidance.

Reid Day School is at 151 Kalmus Drive. For more information, call (949) 680-9592.

UCI Continuing Education offers new sports analytics course

Registration is open for Sports Predictive Analytics, a new online elective course offered by the UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education.

The purpose of the course is to learn how to predict game outcomes, team dynamics and player performances using models and algorithms, according to a news release.

"This new sports analytics course is yet another example of how predictive analytics is able to enhance an industry and allow professionals well-versed in data analysis an opportunity to leverage their skills toward the sports industry," Dave Dimas, the division's director of engineering, sciences and information technology, said in a statement.

The course will be offered Jan. 30 through March 19.

The Division of Continuing Education offers open-enrollment opportunities for adult students online, on campus and at employer sites worldwide.