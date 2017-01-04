Around Town: Blue Angels flyover planned in H.B. to prep for airshow

To prepare for the second annual Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow, two pilots from the famed Blue Angels will be conducting a survey flight over the city Jan. 12.

Residents can see the jets fly over the Huntington Beach Pier between 9:30 and 10 a.m., according to a city news release.

Last year's airshow was the first such aerial display in Huntington Beach, and the city hopes to add it to its stable of major annual events, which include the U.S. Open of Surfing.

The 2017 show, slated to run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, is expected to feature the Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds, a popular military demonstration team from Canada.

For more information, visit hbairshow.com.

H.B. wine-tasting fundraiser to benefit local youth shelter

A wine-tasting fundraiser will be held Feb. 10 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach to benefit the city's emergency youth shelter.

The seventh annual Love Grows By Giving event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in the grand ballroom at the resort, 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy., according to a news release.

The event will feature unique wines and food from local restaurants as well as live and silent auctions.

The public can purchase early-bird tickets for $65 until Jan. 15, and then tickets will be $75.

Last year, the event raised more than $100,000, according to the release.

For more information, visit cspinc.org.

Newport Dunes to host barbecue competition, expo

The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is hosting a barbecue competition from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 28.

Attendees can taste barbecue, beers and wine and vote for their top choices. The event, which benefits various causes, also includes barbecue classes and a kids barbecue competition.

Tickets are $10; children up to age 12 are admitted free. For more information, visit NewportBeachBBQCompetition.com.

Costa Mesa library group to host author

The Friends of the Costa Mesa Libraries group is hosting author Drew Chapman, the author of "The King of Fear," at 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

The event is at the Mesa Verde Country Club, 3000 Clubhouse Road, Costa Mesa.

Tickets are available for $10 by calling (714) 545-9613.

'Hydroflight' documentary screening coming to Newport

A screening of "HydroFest: Hydroflight Takes Off," an action-sports movie about an activity similar to water-based jetpacks, will be held Jan. 14 at the Board Club, a surf shop in Newport Beach.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m., will benefit the Environmental Nature Center's preschool campaign.

The Board Club is at 408 31st St.

Skosh Monahan's to host schools fundraiser

Skosh Monahan's restaurant in Costa Mesa is planning a fundraiser Jan. 18 for Kaiser and Woodland elementary schools.

From 4 to 10 p.m., kids may eat free and 20% of all sales will benefit the two campuses, according to a news release.

Skosh Monahan's is at 2000 Newport Blvd.