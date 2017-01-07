Around Town: Balboa Village sets the scene for Monday's episode of 'The Bachelor'

In an upcoming episode of "The Bachelor" airing 8 p.m. Monday on ABC, Balboa Village will be featured in the first one-on-one date for this season's bachelor Nick Viall.

According to a release, Viall, 36, will take his date around the shops at Balboa Village, a luxury yacht and then to dinner outside the historic Balboa Pavilion.

"Our sunny beaches, vibrant community, alongside stylish accommodations, eclectic coastal cuisine and upscale shopping create the idyllic seaside destination for budding romance," president and CEO of Newport Beach and Company Gary Sherwin said in a statement.

Viall is an entrepreneur from Milwaukee.

*

Foundation for rare cancer offers first grant and paddle out

The Live for Others Foundation dedicated to raising awareness of Synovial Cell Sarcoma announced this week that it raised funds for its first grant of $50,000 for Dr. Bang Hoang at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

The grant will allow Hoang and his team to experiment and examine the susceptibility of Synovial Cell Sarcoma, a rare cancer with no cure that affects the soft tissues around joints.

Live for Others was founded by Tim Vorenkamp who lost his five-year battle with the rare and aggressive cancer. Hoang performed Vorenkamp's first major surgery in 2010.

Live for Others will hold a lunch and paddle out in remembrance of Vorenkamp starting at noon on Monday at Oak Street Beach in Laguna Beach.

*

Five college scholarships awarded to winners in Montage resort competition

The Montage resort in Laguna Beach announced five winners for its fourth annual Montage Memory Makers contest Tuesday: Isabel Janavs of Orange County; Corinne Hindes of San Diego; Olivia Wright of Hedersonville, Tenn.; Will Lourcey of Fort Worth, Texas; and Ariana Luterman of Dallas, Texas.

The contest for 13- through 17-year-olds awarded each of the five winners with $10,000 scholarships toward an accredited college or university.

Isabel's project involved her writing a charitable book to raise money to give meals to those in need. Other projects involved gathering shoes, clothes and educational resources for the needy.

Contestants were judged on their volunteer efforts, community service achievements and how their service inspires others.

*

'Hydroflight' documentary screening coming to Newport

A screening of "HydroFest: Hydroflight Takes Off," an action-sports movie about an activity similar to water-based jetpacks, will be held Jan. 14 at the Board Club, a surf shop in Newport Beach.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m., will benefit the Environmental Nature Center's preschool campaign.

The Board Club is at 408 31st St.

*

H.B. first responders taking part in oyster-eating contest

Huntington Beach first responders will test the limits of their stomachs in a charity oyster-eating contest at Ways and Means oyster house on Jan. 17.

The public is invited to come watch the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the restaurant, 21022 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Members of the Police Department, Fire Department and local lifeguards will each be given a minute to eat as many oysters as possible.

The public can purchase a spectator and lunch ticket for $20 and a bottomless beer ticket for $10 at wmoysters.com/shucking-event.

Five dollars from each spectator ticket will be given to local charities.

For more information, call (714) 960-4300.

*

Authors lunch to feature 2 H.B. writers

The Friends of the Huntington Beach Library group is planning an authors luncheon at the Central Library Jan. 17 featuring two local authors.

The event is being dubbed "Journeys Seldom Lead Down a Straight Path" to reflect the unexpected direction the characters take in both writers' latest books.

Dawn McKeen wrote "The Hundred Year Walk: An Armenian Odyssey," using her grandfather's journals from World War I to retrace his steps across Turkey and Syria and growing closer to the man she barely knew as a child.

Lisa Napoli wrote "Ray and Joan," about the relationship of the Krocs: Ray, who made his fortune creating McDonald's, and his wife, Joan, who gave much of it away after his death.

The event starts at noon in Rooms C and D, but doors open at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $25, and reservations must be made by Jan. 12.

The library is at 7111 Talbert Ave.

*

Costa Mesa resident named Women's Policy Institute state fellow

The Women's Foundation of California recently chose Costa Mesa resident Sara Behmerwohld as a member of the 2016-17 class of Women's Policy Institute state fellows.

State fellows like Behmerwohld will be trained "to be policy advocates and champions for gender justice," according to the foundation's website. The most recent class of state fellows is made up of five teams working in child care, criminal justice, environmental justice, interpersonal violence and reproductive justice.

Behmerwohld is legal advocacy program supervisor at Human Options, an Orange County organization that works to break the cycle of domestic violence, and assist abused women and their children.

For more information on the state fellows program, visit womensfoundca.org/wpi.

*

Skosh Monahan's to host schools fundraiser

Skosh Monahan's restaurant in Costa Mesa is planning a fundraiser Jan. 18 for Kaiser and Woodland elementary schools.

From 4 to 10 p.m., kids may eat free and 20% of all sales will benefit the two campuses, according to a news release.

Skosh Monahan's is at 2000 Newport Blvd.

*

Costa Mesa library group to host author

The Friends of the Costa Mesa Libraries group is hosting author Drew Chapman, the author of "The King of Fear," at 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

The event is at the Mesa Verde Country Club, 3000 Clubhouse Road, Costa Mesa.

Tickets are available for $10 by calling (714) 545-9613.

*

Newport Dunes to host barbecue competition, expo

The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is hosting a barbecue competition from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 28.

Attendees can taste barbecue, beers and wine and vote for their top choices. The event, which benefits various causes, also includes barbecue classes and a kids barbecue competition.

Tickets are $10; children up to age 12 are admitted free. For more information, visit NewportBeachBBQCompetition.com.

*

Applications for Orange County grand jurors open

Orange County residents can apply to become a grand juror until Feb. 1.