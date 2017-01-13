Around Town: Trains take over O.C. fairgrounds this weekend

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa will be home to more than 300 tables of model trains for sale, more than 60 exhibitors from across the country and 20 operating model train displays for the Great Train Show, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event, at the fairgrounds' Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach buildings, also will have a riding train for kids of all ages.

Admission at the gate is $10 on Saturday, which is good for both days. Admission for Sunday only is $9. An advance two-day ticket is $8 at trainshow.com/costamesa.

Children 11 and younger are admitted free. Parking is $8.

The OC Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information about the show, visit the website or call (630) 608-4988.

*

Golf tournament will support young athletes in Costa Mesa

The 2017 Mesa Verde Classic Charity Golf Tournament presented by Costa Mesa United will be held all day Monday at the Mesa Verde Country Club, 3000 Club House Drive, Costa Mesa.

The fundraiser will include music, food and live entertainment.

Costa Mesa United promotes improvements to sports fields and equipment for young athletes in the city.

For more information about the golf tournament, visit cmunited.org.

*

UC Irvine spokeswoman to retire

Cathy Lawhon, UC Irvine's senior director of media relations and publications, will retire this month after 10 years at the campus.

Her responsibilities at UCI include promoting the university's accomplishments and community service.

"Before I came here, I spent 30 years as a journalist," Lawhon, 63, told the Daily Pilot. "What I loved about both of those professions is that there's always something new. You're constantly learning."

Tom Vasich, UCI's director of research communications, will be the interim media relations director.

"We have so many creative and talented people here," Lawhon said. "I'll be watching with interest."

*

Webinar series to explore gifted and talented education

The UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education will present the ninth annual Gifted and Talented Webinar Series weekly from Feb. 1 to 22.

The webinars will be led by educators and leaders in the gifted and talented field to help parents, teachers and administrators create educational programs.

Topics will include redefining teaching strategies and exploring misunderstood behaviors and disabilities.

To register for the series, visit ce.uci.edu, select the "Student resources" tab and go to "Free events."

Educators have the option to receive credit. For more information, contact Lisa Hoang at lisa.hoang@uci.edu or call (949) 824-9304.