Around Town: Parents invited to high school information night

The Ocean View School District is hosting a high school information night at 6 p.m. Monday in the Marine View Middle School gym, 5682 Tilburg Drive, Huntington Beach.

Families of eighth-graders will have a chance to learn about the six local high schools and hear from career and college specialists.

On Thursday, the district is hosting a similar session for fifth-graders who are heading to middle school. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Spring View Middle School gym, 16662 Trudy Lane, Huntington Beach.

*

Lifeguard candidates being sought in H.B.

Huntington Beach is looking to hire about 20 lifeguards.

The performance exam will take place at 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at lifeguard headquarters, 103 Pacific Coast Hwy., one block from the pier.

The exam consists of three physical events, though they are subject to change depending on ocean conditions: 1,000-yard and 500-yard ocean swims and a 1,500-yard run-swim-run.

Applicants, who must be 17 by July 1 — with certain exceptions for Junior Guards — must satisfactorily complete all performance exam events to be eligible for further consideration. Top qualifying candidates will be invited to an oral interview the next day.

Applications are available at huntingtonbeachca.gov/government/departments/human_resources/ and must be submitted, along with the performance exam form, by noon Feb. 16. For more information, call (714) 536-2581.

*

Councilwoman Dixon wants to meet constituents

Newport Beach Councilwoman Diane Dixon will host a town hall meeting Monday to discuss projects and issues of interest to District 1 residents and business owners.

The event will take place in the large meeting room on the second floor of the Marina Park community center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

*

Seminar on warnings of heart problems planned

A seminar on the warning signs of an unhealthy or failing heart will be held Thursday at the Center at Founders Village Senior and Community Center in Fountain Valley.

Arthur Calick, a cardiologist at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, will discuss how to prevent, diagnose and treat heart failure.

The event, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., is free for participants 55 years and older.

Light refreshments will be served. To reserve a seat, call (714) 979-1408.

The community center is at 17967 Bushard Street, Fountain Valley.

*

Mother's Market donates fruit to Surf City Marathon

The Mother's Market and Kitchen store in Huntington Beach will be donating 10,000 oranges and 10,000 bananas to the Surf City Marathon on Sunday.

"Mother's believes in giving back to the communities it serves and annually supports Surf City races," store spokeswoman Tila Pacheco said.

*

Vanguard aims for a stunt program with new hire

Vanguard University has hired Leslie Allen as its head stunt coach, a new position that will help the Costa Mesa school develop a stunt program.

Stunt, a cheerleading game involving two squads that compete by simultaneously performing the same routine, focuses on the technical and athletic components of cheer, according to a news release.

Allen has spent 17 years as head cheer coach at other schools, including Orange Lutheran and Cypress high schools.

*

Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa dedicates a new 57,000-square-foot synthetic turf athletic field to replace its 30-year-old grass field. The ceremony last week was held in the campus gymnasium because of inclement weather.

Mariners Christian dedicates new field turf

Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa hosted a dedication last week for its new 57,000-square-foot synthetic-turf athletic field.

The ceremony, which welcomed students, parents and teachers, recognized three major family foundation donors.

The school launched the fundraising campaign last April to replace the 30-year-old grass field.

The fundraising goal for the project, which cost $440,000, was achieved the following October. Construction began in November.

*

Pacific Life Foundation expects to give $6.25 million in 2017

The Pacific Life Foundation announced recently that it plans to give $6.25 million in charitable funding this year.

The foundation's initial 2017 grants were presented to Southern California organizations Jan. 18 at Pacific Life's Newport Beach headquarters.

Grants this year — which will concentrate on fields such as arts, education, health and human services — will primarily support communities where Pacific Life employees live and work, including greater Orange County, Omaha, Neb., and Lynchburg, Va.

*

Newport coffee shop to hold tasting of four brews

Kean Coffee in Newport Beach will hold a tasting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 of four coffees harvested from certified Rainforest Alliance farms, an organization that works with coffee farmers to improve their communities.

Farms that are Rainforest Alliance certified meet specific environmental and economic criteria.

The guided tasting will also include a discussion with a coffee roaster.

Participants will receive a 25% discount on one 12-ounce bag of coffee from the four tastings, which must be purchased following the event.

For tickets, visit keancoffee.com.