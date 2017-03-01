Around Town: Costa Mesa police employee receives city leadership award

Costa Mesa Police Department employee Sandra Lozano recently received the Costa Mesa CEO Leadership Award.

Lozano, a police records and evidence administrator, was praised for a leadership style based on mentoring, communication and regular interaction with staff, according to a city news release. The 12-year Costa Mesa employee received the award Feb. 23.

"Sandra exemplifies our commitment to provide the highest levels of service to the residents of Costa Mesa," City Manager Tom Hatch said in a statement. "She is a leader and dedicated employee, not only amongst her peers in the Police Department but for the entire city organization."

Lozano is a graduate of the University of La Verne.

*

Vanguard conference to confront human trafficking

Vanguard University in Costa Mesa will host nearly 200 people Friday and Saturday for the annual Ensure Justice Conference to address ways to prevent human trafficking.

The conference is presented by Vanguard's Global Center for Women and Justice to gather national and local leaders, law enforcement, social workers, educators and students.

This year's theme is "Build a Strong Child," focusing on how to protect and intervene on the behalf of women and children at high risk of exploitation and violence.

Conference hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $95 ($30 for students).

To register or for more information, visit vanguard.edu/gcwj/ensurejustice.

*

Documents for new Costa Mesa library available for review

Costa Mesa officials have released environmental documents for a planned new library and community center at Lions Park.

The documents, available at costamesaca.gov, are open for public review through Saturday.

A joint meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission and City Council to discuss the project is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 28 at the Costa Mesa Country Club, 1701 Golf Course Drive.

Groundbreaking is expected in July.

*

Jumpstart Spring Literacy Fair set for Saturday

Children and parents are invited to UC Irvine's Jumpstart Spring Literacy Fair on Saturday at the Heritage Museum of Orange County, 3101 W. Harvard St., Santa Ana.

There will be arts and crafts, free food, book giveaways, balloon storytelling with children's book author Annie Bannanie and PBS characters Ready Jet Go and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

*

Board Club to host themed art fair Sunday

The Board Club in Newport Beach will present a themed art fair and show on Sunday.

The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. at the club, 408 31st St. Admission is free.

It will feature a variety of ocean-themed artists and their paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, prints and more, according to a news release.

*

Orange Coast College appoints new dean of students

Derek Vergara has returned to Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa as the new dean of students after leaving last year to serve as dean of student support services at Fullerton College.

"It's wonderful to be back on OCC's campus and working with dedicated faculty and staff who are committed to academic student success," Vergara said in a statement.

Previously at OCC, Vergara was acting dean of student services and later dean of Title IX and student relations from 2013 to 2016.

He also has been associate president of student affairs at Concordia University and associate dean of students at Pepperdine University.

Vergara earned a bachelor's degree in social work and a master's in social sciences from Azusa Pacific University. He earned a doctorate in education with an emphasis in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne.

*

JWA is topic of Speak Up Newport meeting

Speak Up Newport's monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Newport Beach City Hall's Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive. A reception will precede the meeting starting at 5:15 p.m.

The topic will be John Wayne Airport, including recent policy changes. Admission is free, and no reservations are required.

For more information, call (949) 224-2266 or visit speakupnewport.com.

*

CdM High Orchesis dancers to perform

The Orchesis Dance Company of Corona del Mar High School will present a show March 9 through 11.

The production is titled "Capture: Dancing Through America's Iconic Moments 1879-2016." Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for each show at the Loats Theater at Newport Harbor High School, 600 Irvine Ave., Newport Beach.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at Corona del Mar High or the school's online WebStore.

*

Hula for Moola fundraiser set for Newport Elementary

The Parent Teacher Assn. at Newport Elementary School is kicking off its largest fundraiser, Hula for Moola, in March.

An online auction will be held March 9 through 23 with more than 800 items to bid on.

A live-auction gala will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. March 31 at Harborside Pavilion, 400 Main St., Newport Beach.

For more information, visit newportelfoundation.org/hula.html.

*

Seal Beach author to discuss book about B-17 crew

Seal Beach resident and author Steve Snyder will make a presentation March 11 about his book "Shot Down: The True Story of Pilot Howard Snyder and the Crew of the B-17 Susan Ruth."

The lecture will begin with a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, 16351 Springdale St., Huntington Beach.

For more information, call the church at (714) 846-6330.

*

Date set for Save Our Youth's Fiesta fundraiser

Save Our Youth has scheduled its ninth annual fundraiser, called Fiesta, for April 28.

Advance tickets to the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit's event are available for $75. Tickets are $85 at the door.

Fiesta will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Halecrest Park Swim and Tennis Club, 3107 Killybrooke Lane, Costa Mesa. Admission includes appetizers, drinks, dinner and dessert.

For more information, contact Penelope Agosta at (949) 548-3255 or penelope@save-our-youth.org.

*

Back Bay High School receives state award