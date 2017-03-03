Around Town: Costa Mesa acquires new fire engines

The Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department has acquired two upgraded fire engines, and the public is invited to get an up-close look at the new arrivals next week.

The engines, which cost about $670,000 each, were delivered last month.

Residents will be able to see the engines on display in front of City Hall, 77 Fair Drive, during Tuesday's City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

*

Marine View students present 'Seussical Jr.' musical

In honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday, students at Marine View Middle School in Huntington Beach are showcasing the musical "Seussical Jr."

Performances run through Saturday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the school's auditorium at 5682 Tilburg Drive.

Tickets are available at the school box office starting at 5:30 p.m. Prices are $7 for general admission and $10 for preferred seating. Only cash and checks are accepted.

*

Ocean View School District announces 2 Teachers of the Year

The Ocean View School District, based in Huntington Beach, announced its two Teachers of the Year: Vincent Saporito and Jared de Lachica.

Saporito is a teacher for deaf and hard-of-hearing students at College View Elementary School. De Lachica is a teacher at Spring View Middle School and has taught social sciences, honors social science and physical education.

Both were selected after a districtwide nomination and committee process. They will be honored by the school board at its April 4 meeting.

Saporito also was selected as the district's nominee for county Teacher of the Year.

*

Nonprofit honors businessmen's efforts against domestic violence

Human Options, an Irvine-based nonprofit, held a reception this week in Newport Beach to honor Orange County businessmen who have participated in a campaign to combat domestic violence.

Tuesday's event in the offices of the law firm Minyard Morris recognized Steve Churm, chief communications officer of FivePoint Holdings and leader of the Men in Motion campaign, which encourages men who are community or business leaders to support the fight against domestic violence.

"We are so impressed with how engaging and powerful Steve Churm is about the issue of domestic violence," Maricela Rios-Faust, chief executive of Human Options, said in a statement. "A leader like Steve shows that young boys can reach their full potential while admiring and supporting women in a powerful way."

For more information about Human Options or the Men in Motion campaign, visit humanoptions.org.

*

Hula for Moola fundraiser set for Newport Elementary

The Parent Teacher Assn. at Newport Elementary School is kicking off its largest fundraiser, Hula for Moola.

An online auction will be held Thursday through March 23 with more than 800 items to bid on.

A live-auction gala will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. March 31 at Harborside Pavilion, 400 Main St., Newport Beach.

For more information, visit newportelfoundation.org/hula.html.

H.B. Airshow adds Viper jet team

The 2017 Huntington Beach Airshow will include the Air Force F-16 Viper jet team, it was announced Thursday.

The team will join the famed Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds at the show Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

The team performs aerial displays in the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a premier military plane that some pilots refer to as the "viper" because of its resemblance to the venomous snake.

*

Seal Beach author to discuss book about B-17 crew

Seal Beach resident and author Steve Snyder will make a presentation March 11 about his book "Shot Down: The True Story of Pilot Howard Snyder and the Crew of the B-17 Susan Ruth."

The lecture will begin with a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church and School, 16351 Springdale St., Huntington Beach.

For more information, call the church at (714) 846-6330.

*

Girls Inc. and UCI's CARE to present Girls Conference

Girls Inc. of Orange County and UC Irvine's Campus Assault Resources & Education division will present the fifth annual Girls Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11.

The event, with the theme "Girls in the (White) House," will take place at the UCI Student Center and feature speakers who have worked in the White House. Workshops scheduled throughout the day will focus on topics such as life skills, healthy relationships and college and career readiness.

Tickets are $30. For more information, visit girlsinc-oc.org or contact Noreen Rahman at (714) 597-8607 or nrahman@girlsinc-oc.org.

*

34th Newport-Mesa Spirit Run coming to Newport Beach

The 34th annual Newport-Mesa Spirit Run will be held March 12 at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

The event — which raises money to benefit education and athletics in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District — includes seven adult races and eight youth races of varying distances, as well as a 5K family walk.

Registration the day of the event will start at 6 a.m. Races are scheduled throughout the morning.

The Spirit Run also features a Youth & Fitness Expo offering food, live music, a trampoline bungee jump, rock climbing, a mini-skate park and massages and shopping for adults.

For more information or to register, visit nmspiritrun.org.

*

Back Bay High School receives state award

Back Bay High School has received a Model Continuation High School Award.

The award, from the California Department of Education and the California Continuation Education Assn., recognizes the Costa Mesa school for its instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance and counseling, according to a news release.

"We always think of Back Bay as an exceptional model school and are thrilled to see it recognized as such throughout California," Newport-Mesa Unified School District board President Karen Yelsey said in a statement.

*

Date set for Save Our Youth's Fiesta fundraiser

Save Our Youth has scheduled its ninth annual fundraiser, called Fiesta, for April 28.

Advance tickets to the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit's event are available for $75. Tickets are $85 at the door.

Fiesta will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Halecrest Park Swim and Tennis Club, 3107 Killybrooke Lane, Costa Mesa. Admission includes appetizers, drinks, dinner and dessert.