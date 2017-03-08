Around Town: H.B. woman named one of OCTA's Employees of the Year

Gina Jimenez of Huntington Beach is one of three people the Orange County Transportation Authority recently announced as its 2016 Employees of the Year.

The others are Debora Munguia of Fullerton and Ruben Rodriguez of Norwalk.

"They are the ideal example of public servants who are dedicated to improving the lives of everyone who lives and works in Orange County," OCTA Chairman Michael Hennessey said in a statement.

Gina Jimenez of Huntington Beach is the Orange County Transportation Authority's 2016 Administrative Employee of the Year.

Jimenez was named Administrative Employee of the Year. She joined OCTA in 2008 with the external affairs division and later transferred to the finance and administration division. She was instrumental in the build-out of OCTA's new Board and Conference Center, according to a news release that praised her "integrity, customer service and teamwork" and her "can-do spirit and great communication skills."

The Bungalow presents party Thursday for O.C. Fashion Week

The Bungalow in Huntington Beach will host a public party Thursday night with drinks and a disc jockey in partnership with Lamborghini Newport Beach as part of Orange County Fashion Week.

The free event starts at 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant, 21058 Pacific Coast Hwy., following Lamborghini's fashion show.

The show begins at 6 p.m. at Lamborghini Newport Beach, 1425 Baker St., Costa Mesa. Tickets are sold out.

3/1 Marines 5K Run/Walk is Saturday in H.B.

The annual 3/1 Marines 5K Run/Walk will take to the beach path between Beach Boulevard and Ninth Street in Huntington Beach on Saturday to raise money to help support Huntington Beach's "adopted" 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines at Camp Pendleton.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. After the run/walk, local firefighters will serve a breakfast that's free for registered runners and $5 for the public.

To register, visit active.com and search for "3/1 Marines 5K Run/Walk."

Newport church to host interfaith music event

St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach and the Jewish Collaborative of Orange County will present a musical program Saturday to mark Lent and Purim.

"Esther ... and All That Jazz" will begin at 5 p.m. at St. Mark, 2200 San Joaquin Hills Road.

"We are excited to be involved with this program, which demonstrates how different faiths can come together in respect for and appreciation of one another," St. Mark pastor Mark Davis said in a statement.

For more information, call (949) 200-1938 or visit stmarkpresbyterian.org.

Newport-Mesa Spirit Run hits Fashion Island on Sunday

The 34th annual Newport-Mesa Spirit Run, which raises money to benefit education and athletics in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, is set for Sunday at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

The event will include adult and youth races of varying distances throughout the morning, as well as a 5K family walk.

Registration the day of the event will start at 6 a.m.

The Spirit Run also features a Youth & Fitness Expo offering food, live music, a trampoline bungee jump, rock climbing, a mini-skate park and massages and shopping for adults.

Spirit Run competitors can earn prizes including a $2,600 cash purse in the Elite and Sub Elite Mile and more than 250 non-cash prizes.

All races will start and finish in front of the Edwards Big Newport 6 cinema at 300 Newport Center Drive.

Registration fees range from $20 to $55. For more information or to register, visit nmspiritrun.org.

Fashion show raises $20,000 for rare-disease advocacy group

The Denim and Diamonds Fashion Show on Feb. 28 at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast raised nearly $20,000 for Global Genes, a rare-disease advocacy organization based in Aliso Viejo.

The show coincided with World Rare Disease Day, according to a news release. More than 150 people attended.

Spirituality Conference coming to Newport Beach

Hoag Health Ministries, the Alzheimer's Family Services Center and the St. Jude Family Caregiver Resource Center will present the annual Spirituality Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. March 15 at the Radisson Hotel, 4545 MacArthur Blvd., Newport Beach.

The conference is open to all faiths and will feature speakers "addressing issues of value to all healthcare providers, clergy, caretakers, family and friends who are facing the demands of health issues," organizers said.

Tickets are $50 and include continental breakfast and lunch. For more information, email Alessandra.Furuya@hoag.org or visit spiritualityconferencehm.weebly.com.

Fountain Valley senior center hosting St. Patrick's lunch

The Center at Founders Village in Fountain Valley will host a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 16 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The event is for senior citizens 55 and older.

Tickets are $7 and must be purchased at the center, 17967 Bushard St.

Estancia students to perform 'Godspell'

Estancia High School students will perform the musical "Godspell" from March 16 through 18 at the Costa Mesa High School Performing Arts Center, 2650 Fairview Road.

The shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 with an Estancia ASB card. For more information, call (949) 515-6537.

H.B. Art Center will host student exhibit

The Huntington Beach Art Center will host an annual exhibit showcasing student artwork from March 24 to April 8.

The "Creative Visions" exhibit will feature works from kindergarten through high school students from the Huntington Beach City School District, Huntington Beach Union High School District and Ocean View School District.

The display will begin with a reception from 5 to 10 p.m. March 24 at the gallery, 538 Main St.

For more information, visit huntingtonbeachartcenter.org or call (714) 374-1650.

Costa Mesa Playhouse to present 'The Fantasticks'

Costa Mesa Playhouse will present the musical "The Fantasticks" from March 31 through April 30.

Shows will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the playhouse, 661 Hamilton St.

Tickets start at $18 for the March 31 preview.