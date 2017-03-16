Around Town: Mariners Christian School event helps celebrate 30th anniversary

Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa will celebrate its 30th anniversary by hosting a fundraiser Friday for Maker Education, a new program geared to science, technology, engineering and math.

Friday's event will start at 6 p.m. at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 W. Coast Hwy., Newport Beach. It will include silent auctions and dinner. The goal is to raise $150,000.

The private campus plans to offer a 1,000-square-foot Maker Space and traveling Maker carts with tools and equipment for hands-on learning. It also plans to hire a full-time facilitator for the program.

For tickets to the fundraiser and more information, visit bit.ly/2nK5BuO .

*

Sage Hill School to host Multicultural Fair

Sage Hill School in Newport Coast will hold its 16th annual Multicultural Fair on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the private high school will transform into a "global village" featuring food booths, entertainment, a bazaar and a philanthropic marketplace run by Sage Hill students, according to a news release.

The food booths this year will add flavors of the Philippines and Vietnam, school officials said.

Admission is $5 (free for children 5 and younger). Food tickets are $1 each, with most food items costing two or three tickets per serving. Family packs are available.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2mxyMQE.

*

St. Andrew's to celebrate renovation

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach will host a grand-opening event for its newly renovated campus at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and during Sunday's three services.

The church now has a cafe, new multi-use spaces, an upgraded children's play area and other amenities.

St. Andrew's is at 600 St. Andrews Road. For more information, visit sapres.org or call (949) 574-2291.

*

CdM resident to be honored at JDRF gala

Corona del Mar resident Ellen Darling is being honored at this year's JDRF Dream Gala in Dana Point on Saturday for her contributions to Orange County's Type 1 diabetes community.

Darling, a partner at the law firm K&L Gates, is being lauded for her support of the Dream Gala and other fundraising efforts.

*

Visiting professor to speak about Japanese design, culture

Orange Coast College's Visiting Scholar Program will present an evening of design and culture by 2017 OCC Distinguished Visiting Scholar Minoru Yokoyama on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The free event will begin at 6 p.m. at the college's Science Hall, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.

Yokoyama, a professor at Bunka Gakuen University in Tokyo, will speak about the evolution of culture and design in Japan.

Parking will be available in lots D or E near Fairview Road and Merrimac Way.

*

Vanguard institute presents Pentecostal Leaders Series

Vanguard University's Lewis Wilson Institute for Pentecostal Studies will hold its eighth annual Pentecostal Leaders Series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Newport Mesa Church, 2599 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa.

This year's event will feature keynote speaker Jim Cymbala, senior pastor of The Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York. Cymbala will speak about "spirit-filled ministry in the 21st century."

"This leadership series has continually been a reflection of Vanguard's Pentecostal heritage and a venue for discussing both contemporary and historical issues in our Pentecostal faith," Derrick Rosenior, director of the Lewis Wilson Institute, said in a statement.

Thursday's event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit bit.ly/2neWaXy.

*

Costa Mesa church to host fundraiser for Syrian refugees

Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Costa Mesa will host a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. March 25 to help support a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon.

The program will include videos about the camp, along with Syrian music, sweets and a silent auction.

The church is at 2850 Fairview Road. For more information, call (714) 557-3340.

*

H.B. to host first Grain Games for artists

The first Grain Games are scheduled for March 25 in Huntington Beach to showcase Southern California artists, graphic designers and photographers.

Forty artists from the group will be asked to participate in a public art exhibit at the Rainwater Gallery in Huntington Beach, and one will be given $2,500 in Woodsnap wood prints, a personal wall to display his or her prints at Rainwater and a feature in Statements Magazine.

The event, sponsored by Irvine-based Woodsnap and the Huntington Beach-based surf magazine, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rainwater Gallery, 526 Main St. It is free to the public and will offer complimentary beer, wine and food.

Guests can vote for their favorite featured artist.

*

Mayor to appear at H.B. Tomorrow annual meeting

Huntington Beach Tomorrow will have its annual meeting March 30, when the public can pose questions to Mayor Barbara Delgleize and Huntington Beach police Capt. Russ Reinhart.

The free event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave.

For more information, visit hbtomorrow.wordpress.com.

*

Ceremony in H.B. will honor victims of crime

The Huntington Beach Police Department is partnering with the city to hold a ceremony April 6 to honor victims of crimes as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The event, which will be led by Police Chief Robert Handy, will begin at 11 a.m. at Pier Plaza, where Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway meet.

*

Huntington Beach awards to recognize youths

Nominations of Huntington Beach children in grades 3-12 are being accepted until 4 p.m. April 7 for the annual American Youth Character Awards.

Anyone who is not an immediate family member of the child can submit a nomination form and a brief statement about the nominee as an example of good character.

An awards ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 20 at the Bella Terra mall, 7777 Edinger Ave. Honorees will have their names inscribed on a bronze plaque at the Bella Terra Wall of Fame.

The event is sponsored by the Huntington Beach Children's Needs Task Force. Nomination forms can be downloaded at bit.ly/2neOi8o.

Submissions can be mailed to Charlene Gomez at the Community Services Department, 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. They also can be emailed to cgomez@surfcity-hb.org.