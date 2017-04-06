Around Town: Eggs to roll in Newport Beach at mayor's event

The city of Newport Beach will host the third annual springtime Mayor's Egg Roll on Saturday.

The free event at the Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, will go from 10 a.m. to noon and be led by Mayor Kevin Muldoon.

It will include races, photo opportunities, face painting, food and goodie bags.

For more information, call (949) 644-3151.

Night Nation Run coming to O.C. fairgrounds

The Night Nation Run, billed as the world's first "running music festival," will be held at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Participants can run, walk, skip or dance their way through an illuminated course filled with live electronic dance music, lights and lasers.

Registration is $60 and parking is $10. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.

For more information, visit nightnationrun.com.

Run Seal Beach races set for Saturday

Run Seal Beach will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at First Street and Marina Drive.

The annual event includes a 5K, 10K and 1K kids' run that go along the ocean. The 5K (3.1 miles) goes through Old Town Seal Beach, and the 10K (6.2 miles) continues along Seal Beach Boulevard to Westminster Avenue to the San Gabriel River bike path.

Registration is $42 for the 5K and 10K and $20 for the kids' run.

Event proceeds will benefit various nonprofits and others, including Seal Beach's recreation department and the Los Alamitos Unified School District.

To register and for more information, visit RunSealBeach.com.

Art star awards Courtesy of Laguna Beach Arts Alliance

Laguna alliance gives art awards

More than 250 community and cultural leaders gathered in Laguna Beach on Sunday for the 11th annual Art Star Awards.

Guest speaker at the event, organized by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance, was actress Joely Fisher, half sister to "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher and stepdaughter of actress Debbie Reynolds.

Art star awards Courtesy of Laguna Beach Arts Alliance

The award recipients were:

• Best Arts Program: Sawdust Art Festival 50th anniversary

• Lifetime Achievement: Donna Inglima, youth theater director at Laguna Playhouse

• Individual Arts Patron of the Year: Betsy and Gary Jenkins

• Corporate Arts Patron of the Year: City of Laguna Beach

• Outstanding Arts Collaboration: Laguna Concert Band and Laguna Beach Elementary Music Program: "Star Wars" Music Mentor Program

• Arts Leadership: Bob Whalen, Laguna Beach City Council member

• Artist of the Year: Marlo Bartels

Art star awards Courtesy of Laguna Beach Arts Alliance

Public works director to speak at CdM meeting

"Good Morning CdM," sponsored by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, will feature guest speaker Dave Webb, public works director for the city of Newport Beach, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. April 13.

The event will be at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive.

Newport Dunes to host Easter event

The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort will host an Easter egg hunt April 15.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and features prizes and photo opportunities.

The resort is at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.

Easter egg hunt coming to Fountain Valley

The Fountain Valley Recreation Center & Sports Park will be the site of an Easter egg hunt from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 15.

It also will feature carnival games, crafts and bounce houses.

The park is at 16400 Brookhurst St. For more information, call (714) 839-8611 or visit fountainvalley.org.

F.V. event to offer disposal of e-waste and documents

The Fountain Valley Recreation Center & Sports Park will host an electronics recycling and document shredding day April 22.

E-waste can be taken to the facility at 16400 Brookhurst St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shredding will be done from 9 a.m. to noon.

Red Cross accepting blood donations

The American Red Cross is accepting blood donations throughout Orange County this month.

In Newport Beach, the Island Hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive, will host a donation drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17.

In Huntington Beach, donations will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. April 17 at the YCMA, 8875 Adams Ave.; 2 to 7 p.m. April 21 and 28 at the Huntington Beach Masonic Center, 601 Palm Ave.; and 7 am. to 1 p.m. April 25 at Pegasus School, 19692 Lexington Lane.

In Costa Mesa, donation drives will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. April 26 at 2775 Mesa Verde Drive East and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 27 at Schneider Electric, 1600 Scenic Ave.

In Fountain Valley, donations are accepted Mondays through Saturdays at 17800 Newhope St.

Newport chamber to present scholarship dinner

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce's 56th annual Scholarship Awards Dinner is scheduled for April 26.

Exemplary students from Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar high schools, as well as Sage Hill School, will be honored, as will the Teacher of the Year.

The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Radisson hotel, 4545 MacArthur Blvd., Newport Beach. Tickets are $50 and include dinner and parking.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2o81Zpo.

'Women in the Workplace' panel coming to Newport

The Urban Land Institute Women's Leadership Initiative will present "Women in the Workplace: Growing in Every Generation," a panel of professional women, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at Gensler, 4675 MacArthur Court, Newport Beach.

The speakers will represent several generations and will speak on their experience "in the mostly male-dominated industry of real estate and building," according to a news release.

For more information and tickets, call (714) 342-2965 or visit orangecounty.uli.org.

Tour de Coop returning to Laguna Beach April 30

Organizers are inviting participants for the fourth annual Tour de Coop in Laguna Beach on April 30.

The free event features homesteading and ecosystem examples in Laguna's urban environment, such as chicken coops, gardens and graywater systems.

For more information or to participate, email Reem Khalil at refinedbohemian@gmail.com or Meghan Rider at rowe.meghan@gmail.com.

Taste of Huntington Beach will help Children's Library

Food aficionados can try unlimited samples from local wineries and restaurants on April 30 at the Taste of Huntington Beach.