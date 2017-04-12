Around Town: John Wayne Airport to hold emergency operations exercise

John Wayne Airport will stage an exercise Friday to evaluate the facility’s emergency management system and operational capability.

Several public agencies will participate in the drill, which is expected to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To accommodate the exercise, Airway Avenue will be closed between Baker Street and Paularino Avenue from about 8 a.m. to noon, according to the city of Costa Mesa.

Easter Festival coming to OC Fair & Event Center

The Orange County Market Place at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa will host an Easter Festival on Saturday featuring an egg hunt, a photo booth, raffles, free face painting and more.

Admission is $2 for guests 12 and older at the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children 11 and younger get in free.

The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.

For more information, visit ocmarketplace.com.

Easter event set for Costa Mesa’s Tanager Park

Families can gather Saturday at Tanager Park in Costa Mesa for the annual Egg-Citement Easter celebration.

The free children’s event, sponsored by Torelli Realty, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the park, 1780 Hummingbird Drive.

There will be a petting zoo, pony rides and a bounce house, and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos.

Corona del Mar forum to offer neighborhood updates

The annual Corona del Mar Town Hall Forum is approaching.

The event on Tuesday will enable residents to get updates on local issues, meet with community, civic and business leaders and chat with neighbors and have refreshments at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy.

The event will start at 5 p.m. with a community expo and networking. The town hall meeting runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

No RSVP is required.

The event is presented by the Corona del Mar Business Improvement District, Corona del Mar Residents Assn. and Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce.*

H.B. Chamber of Commerce to hold economic conference

The Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce will present an economic conference Wednesday to discuss regional business issues.

The event will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Golden West College Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach.

A panel will feature representatives of Huntington Beach, Long Beach and other areas.

Tickets are available for $70 by Friday at hbchamber.com or (714) 536-8888.

Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella, pictured in 2015, will present a report about her departm File photo | Daily Pilot Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella, pictured in 2015, will present a report about her department on April 20 at the Woman's Club of Laguna Beach. Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella, pictured in 2015, will present a report about her department on April 20 at the Woman's Club of Laguna Beach. (File photo | Daily Pilot)

Laguna police chief to report on crime and new programs

Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella will present her department’s biennial report and offer the public a chance to ask questions April 20 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach.

Farinella will discuss crime statistics and new programs and initiatives and provide an overview of department functions. Command staff, officers and police dog Ranger will be on hand.

Doors will open for the free event at 6:45 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m.

The Woman’s Club is at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Huntington Beach Fixit Clinic to teach repairs

Huntington Beach will host a clinic April 22 intended to provide people with skills to fix broken items ranging from electronics to bikes and toys.

The free Fixit Clinic is slated for 1 to 3 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave.

Oversize items such as stoves or refrigerators will not be allowed.

To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/2nG39K0 or call (714) 375-5010.*

H.B. senior center to host open house

The Michael E. Rodgers Senior Center in Huntington Beach will host an open house May 6.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center, 1706 Orange Ave.

For more information, call (714) 536-5486.

Nearly $350,000 given to O.C. office of civil-rights group

The Orange County and Long Beach office of the Anti-Defamation League recently received nearly $350,000 in donations at a Newport Beach awards show.

The money was given April 6 at the Marcus Kaufman Jurisprudence Awards, which are held annually to honor lawyers who champion civil rights. Three attorneys who help raise funds for the group were honored at the event at the Island Hotel.

The Anti-Defamation League was founded more than a century ago to fight bigotry and discrimination.