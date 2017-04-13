Around Town: Newport native is new junior sailing director at Balboa Yacht Club

The Balboa Yacht Club’s new junior sailing director, Adrienne Patterson, is a Newport Beach native who recently returned after living on the East Coast for 13 years.

She previously served as sailing director at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club in Miami.

Adrienne Patterson is the Balboa Yacht Club's new junior sailing director. Courtesy of Balboa Yacht Club

She also competed on the varsity sailing teams at Corona del Mar High School and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

In 2007, she was named Women’s Athlete of the Year at St. Mary’s College.

Hybrid drivers in Costa Mesa to be surprised with free gas

SoCal Honda’s Helpful Guys in Blue plan to surprise hybrid drivers by pumping free gas from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in Costa Mesa.

The Helpful Guys will be scattered throughout Southern California to pump free gas until Earth Day, April 22.

Pro skateboarder to share story of recovery in Costa Mesa

Professional skateboarder Brandon Novak will share his story of recovery from substance addiction at an event at 7 p.m. Saturday at Windward Way & Casa Capri, 2787 Bristol St., Costa Mesa.

The event will be co-hosted by hip-hop artist Sirah.

“I’m grateful that Brandon and Sirah will be coming to our backyard in Costa Mesa,” Jeremy Broderick, founder of Windward Way Recovery, said in a statement. “This event will show our community that recovery is possible and works when it’s accessible.”

Windward Way provides detox, sober living, in-patient and outpatient programs for men with alcohol or drug addictions.

Admission to Saturday’s event is free. To register, visit windwardway.com/go/novak. Doors open at 6 p.m.

SOS to host taco night

More than 25 Orange County chefs will cook up their unique tacos for the 24th annual Wild & Crazy Taco Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Share Our Selves, 1550 Superior Ave., Costa Mesa.

Proceeds from the evening will go toward the SOS Food Pantry, which offers food to low-income and homeless residents in Orange County.

General admission is $85. Tickets are available at shareourselves.org/events.