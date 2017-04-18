Around Town: Huntington Beach Art Center exhibit will honor female artists

The Huntington Beach Art Center will showcase local women’s artwork starting April 29 with the “Crossing Boundaries” exhibit.

It is the first of three exhibits to be held this year to celebrate women in the arts.

The center at 538 Main St. is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call (714) 374-1650.

Newport Planning Commission to discuss Mariners’ Mile

Newport Beach this week continues its outreach on proposed changes to Mariners’ Mile with a Planning Commission study session Thursday.

The public is invited to the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council chamber at 100 Civic Center Drive.

Mariners’ Mile, the heavily traveled 1.3-mile stretch of West Coast Highway between Newport Boulevard and Dover Drive, has been an ongoing topic of discussion in Newport Beach since 2011, when it was identified as in need of revitalization. Potential changes include road widening and the creation of a pedestrian-friendly commercial village. City staff last week released a 162-page draft of an updated master plan for the area.

Still time left for waterwise pledges

There’s still time to reduce water consumption and enter to win prizes in the sixth annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

The competition uses a series of online pledges to see which city can be the most waterwise.

This year’s grand prize is a 2017 Toyota Prius Prime.

To win in their population categories, cities need the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge. For more information, visit mywaterpledge.com/campaign/national-campaign.

A band plays at the Assistance League of Huntington Beach's Treasures by the Sea fundraiser last month.

Huntington Beach charity raises over $220,000

The Assistance League of Huntington Beach raised more than $220,000 last month at its Treasures by the Sea fundraiser.

About 900 guests attended the banquet at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach resort to benefit the nonprofit organization, which aims to improve the lives of people in Huntington Beach, Westminster and Fountain Valley through various philanthropic programs.