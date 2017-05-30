Around Town: Public meeting in H.B. will discuss new AES power plant

The public can voice comments and concerns Wednesday night at a community meeting about the planned new AES power plant in Huntington Beach.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at John Eader Elementary School, 9291 Banning Ave.

The new 844-megawatt plant was approved by state energy commissioners in April to replace the company’s 1950s-era beachside facility.

Laguna to host hands-only CPR class

Laguna Beach firefighters and lifeguards will teach hands-only CPR from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on the cobblestone area of Main Beach.

The free training program is intended to introduce the technique to the general public.

“The hope is that once they see how easy it is to do that they will follow up with an official course,” Laguna Beach Fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse wrote in an email.

No appointment is necessary.

Temporary lane closure expected Thursday in Laguna Beach

One southbound lane of South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach will be closed for four hours Thursday while Southern California Gas Co. repairs pavement.

A lane on a section of the highway near Aliso Beach Park will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minor traffic delays are expected.

Russo and Steele car auction coming to Newport

Russo and Steele will conduct a car auction in Newport Beach from Friday to Sunday.

The event at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, also will include displays of classic cars.

The site will be open for preview from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and at 9 a.m. each day of the auction. Bidding will be held from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

General admission is $20, with a $10 admission special on Sunday.

For a complete schedule and to see the featured cars, visit russoandsteele.com/newportbeach.

Environmental groups to hold underwater harbor cleanup in Newport

Divers are invited to participate in the first Newport Harbor underwater cleanup Saturday.

The event is organized by Help Your Harbor, a coalition of community environmental groups and volunteers who regularly hold beach and water cleanups.

The event will start at 7 a.m. with volunteer sign-in and end at 2 p.m. The Balboa Bay Club, 1221 W. Coast Hwy., is the host venue, where volunteers will meet for a free breakfast and lunch, a safety briefing and a post-cleanup party with a band and prizes for the most unusual items found. The party is open to the public for a $20 donation.

Divers must be scuba-certified for open water or better. Skiffs and land-based volunteers also are needed.

For more details and volunteer registration, visit nhunderwatercleanup.com.

‘Fancy Nancy’ parties to help Segerstrom Center dance education

Two high tea parties on Saturday and Sunday will benefit dance instruction at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

The “Fancy Nancy”-inspired parties will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the San Juan Capistrano home of “Fancy Nancy” illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser.

Tickets are $85. For more information, call Kelly Knack at (714) 556-2122, ext. 4541.

E-waste and paint drop-off scheduled for Saturday in Laguna

Laguna Beach residents and business owners can dispose of unwanted items including paint, batteries, light bulbs, batteries and electronic waste during the city’s annual drop-off event Saturday.

Free document shredding also will be offered during the event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.

For more information, including a list of accepted items, visit lagunabeachcity.net/recycling.

Costa Mesa bus route delayed

A planned bus route running throughout Costa Mesa’s South Coast Metro and Sobeca districts has been delayed.

Anaheim Resort Transportation had planned to start the line June 15, but it has been pushed back to July. An exact date is being discussed with the city, a spokeswoman said.

The route will use 30-passenger vehicles traveling along Bristol Street and among South Coast Plaza, the arts centers, The Lab and The Camp.

Maintenance supervisor wins leadership award

Jeff Pierce, a maintenance supervisor with the city of Costa Mesa, recently received the City Manager Leadership Award for May.

Pierce, a city employee since 2006, was credited for his sign design, creativity and attention to detail.

“Under Jeff’s supervision, service levels increased in every area of public services,” City Manager Tom Hatch said in a statement. “That equates to more potholes filled, more catch basins cleaned, more sidewalks ground, more signs installed and more debris removed from the public right of way, making Costa Mesa a safer and more aesthetically pleasing environment for residents and businesses.”

Costa Mesa completes Bear Street rehab

As part of a Bristol Street-area rehabilitation and median improvement effort, Costa Mesa announced that it recently finished grinding old, deteriorated pavement along Bear Street between the 405 Freeway and Sunflower Avenue.

New pavement has been installed. The city also completed various concrete improvements, according to a news release.

The project was funded by federal grant and county money and approved by the City Council.

Costa Mesa appoints new building official

Issam Shahrouri was recently named Costa Mesa’s new building official.

Shahrouri will begin work June 12. He is coming to Costa Mesa from Laguna Beach, where he is currently deputy building official. He has been with Laguna for 22 years.

He is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine.

Newport’s Navy League gives scholarships

The Newport Beach Council of the Navy League recently award $1,800 in scholarships to six Pacifica High School NJROTC cadets.

The money will help the youths attend a leadership academy in Irvine.

Water station installed at Newport Elementary School

Arbor Real Estate, based in Newport Beach, and the Rob Machado Foundation helped facilitate and fund installation of a refillable water bottle station at Newport Elementary School.

Arbor and Machado also have helped add stations at the Wedge and the Newport Aquatic Center.