Around Town: Surfing competition at Bolsa Chica to benefit wetlands conservation

The second annual Jammin’ at the Jetty, a surfing competition to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the opening of the Bolsa Chica tidal inlet, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach.

Spectators who turn out at the north jetty near lifeguard Tower 16 can watch surf legend Peter “PT” Townend and other local surfers ride the waves to help support the Bolsa Chica Conservancy.

There also will be activities such as three-legged races, whipped cream eating contests and live animal interactions with snakes and marine touch tanks.

Spectator packages are available for $35, which includes two tacos, beer or another beverage and an event T-shirt.

Competitor packages priced at $50 include those items plus the contest entry fee and parking.

Bolsa Chica State Beach is at 18331 Pacific Coast Hwy. For more information about the event, contact Abbey Messmer at abbey@bolsachica.org or call (714) 846-1114.

Make America Great Again march Saturday in F.V.

The second Make America Great Again march in Orange County is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley.

Like a similar event March 25 at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, Saturday’s gathering — organized by a group called the Southern California Silent Majority MAGA — is intended to lend support to the Trump administration and the military, with participants urged to bring clothing, blankets, linens and toiletries to donate to Disabled American Veterans. This time it also will focus on opposing “sanctuary states” that seek to fight the federal government’s clampdown on undocumented immigrants.

The Huntington Beach march was marred by a brawl between Make America Great Again marchers and protesters opposed to President Trump.

Car and motorcycle show this weekend in H.B.

The 32nd annual Huntington Beach Concours d’Elegance car and motorcycle show is set for Saturday and Sunday at Central Park, 7111 Talbert Ave.

Saturday’s schedule, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes hot rods and custom vehicles.

Sunday will feature premium and classic brands including Lincoln, Bentley, Ferrari, Packard, Studebaker, Ducati and Nimbus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event also will include food vendors, live entertainment and operating model trains.

Spectator admission is $10 per day (free for children 16 and younger accompanied by an adult).

For more information, visit hbconcours.org.