Around Town: Record-breaking paddle-out planned in Huntington Beach

Hundreds of surfers plan to paddle out off the shore of Huntington Beach on Tuesday in hopes of forming a record-breaking circle to promote the city’s International Surfing Museum and a bid for Huntington Beach to be the host city for Olympic surfing during the 2024 Summer Games.

Organizers of the Surfing Circle of Honor event hope to gather 500 surfers on International Surfing Day to set a Guinness world record for the largest recorded paddle-out. The event is slated for 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the pier. A parade down Main Street is scheduled for an hour earlier.

Spots in the paddle-out are still available. To sign up, visit surfingmuseum.org/surfing-circle-of-honor.html.

After the paddle-out, a party will be held at the Pasea Hotel from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $60 at eventbrite.co.uk (search for “Surfing Circle of Honor” in Huntington Beach).

*

Chili at the Beach cook-off returns to H.B.

The annual Chili at the Beach cook-off will return to Huntington Beach on Saturday.

Two dozen booths will line the first three blocks of Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing guests with various chili and salsa recipes to taste.

Advance tickets are available for $10 until noon Friday at eventbrite.com (search for “Chili at the Beach” in Huntington Beach).

*

Laguna Art Museum event raises record $335,000

Laguna Art Museum’s annual Palette to Palate event raised a record $335,000 to help fund the museum’s art education programs for students in Laguna Beach and elsewhere in Orange County.

The sold-out event June 9 featured works by 10 artists and a three-course menu prepared by Craig Strong, executive chef of Studio at the Montage resort in Laguna Beach.

*

Carnival coming to H.B. Central Library

The Huntington Beach Central Library will present a carnival on June 24 with games, crafts, face painting and a book walk.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the library, 7111 Talbert Ave., to kick off its summer reading program, which lasts until Aug. 5.

Tickets for the carnival are available for 50 cents.

For more information, visit hbpl.org.