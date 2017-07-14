Around Town: Sailboats race in Flight of Newport Beach on Sunday

The 82nd annual Flight of Newport Beach sailboat race will take to the harbor Sunday, featuring Laser and Harbor 20 classes from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce invites sailors of all ages to enter the regatta, which was formerly called Flight of the Lasers and before that Flight of the Snowbirds. Free registration will be accepted until 10 a.m. Sunday at flightofnewportbeach.com.

Award presentations with refreshments will be held after the race at the Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar.

Top youth regattas bring world’s best to Newport

The world’s top young sailors will race in the 51st annual Governor’s Cup next week in Newport Beach.

File photo | Daily Pilot Racers compete in the 2015 Governor's Cup. This year's event will run Tuesday through July 22 in Newport Beach. Racers compete in the 2015 Governor's Cup. This year's event will run Tuesday through July 22 in Newport Beach. (File photo | Daily Pilot)

Races begin Tuesday and run through July 22. The best sailors younger than 23 will converge on the Balboa Yacht Club for the invitational regatta, the oldest youth match racing event in the world.

The club also will host the 2017 World Sailing Youth Match Racing Championship in the Governor’s Cup 22’s from July 30 through Aug. 5.

Plein air art show and sale this weekend in Newport Beach

Artists from the Southern California Plein Air Painters Assn. will present a display and sale of their works featuring Upper Newport Bay and area parks and landscapes on Saturday and Sunday at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach.

Artists submitted more than 60 original paintings for jury review and awards and for sale at an invitation-only reception Friday. However, the weekend show and sale is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Several hundred additional paintings will be included in that display, according to a news release. A portion of the sale proceeds will go to the Newport Bay Conservancy.

Free painting classes for children ages 7 to 12 will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All materials will be supplied, and participants can take home a completed painting.

For more information and to register for the kids’ classes, visit newportbay.org/home/plein-air-art-gallery.

Poets showcase on tap Tuesday in Laguna

Laguna Beach poet laureate Kate Buckley will present a “Poet Laureate’s Showcase” with fellow poets Kathryn Nuernberger and Noah Blaustein on Tuesday at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Sawdust grounds, 935 Laguna Canyon Road.

The Laguna Beach City Council this year selected Buckley for the poet laureate role through April 30, 2018. The city wants to raise awareness of literary arts for people who have limited access to poetry or opportunities for expressive writing.

Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach names new president

Members of the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach recently voted in Kathleen Malcolm as the nonprofit’s new president.

She replaces Barbara Crane, who served three terms, according to a news release.

A board committee nominated Malcolm and ballots were then mailed to club members.

Malcolm and her husband, Rick, moved to Laguna Beach in 2015, selecting the city because of the sense of community they experienced, according to a news release.

Malcolm, known to friends as Kitty, had lived in Philadelphia, where she managed several law firms, according to the release.

“When we relocated to Laguna Beach, I was looking for a group to join where I could be of service to the community and also make friends in our new home,” Malcolm said in the release. “The Woman’s Club has more than met both of those goals.”

Malcolm, the club’s secretary for the past year, also is a member of Laguna Tunes, a community chorus that performs free concerts twice a year, according to the Laguna Tunes website.