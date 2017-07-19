Around Town: Jazz on tap at Festival of Arts concert Saturday

The Festival of Arts’ Concerts on the Green series continues Saturday with the Eric Marienthal All Stars performing from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the festival grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Playing with Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist Marienthal will be Mitch Forman on piano, Franklin “Third” Richardson on drums, Nathaniel Kearney Jr. on bass and Adam Hawley on guitar.

Other upcoming concerts in the series are actress Jane Lynch performing a musical comedy cabaret show on Aug. 5 and Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band playing Aug. 19. Both of those concerts also will begin at 1 p.m.

Concerts on the Green are free with festival admission. For more information, call (800) 487-3378 or visit foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green.

Huntington Beach Art Center to feature exhibit on women in surfing

The Huntington Beach Art Center will present a new exhibit, “Women of Surfing: Art & History,” from Saturday to Sept. 2.

It is the second installment in the center’s series recognizing women in art.

The exhibit is scheduled to run alongside the U.S. Open of Surfing from July 29 to Aug. 6.

The center at 538 Main St. is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, email artcenterstaff@surfcity-hb.org or visit huntingtonbeachartcenter.org.

Huntington surf museum to hold fundraiser for woman with Addison’s disease

The International Surfing Museum in Huntington Beach will hold an art fundraiser Saturday to support Katie Berry, a local woman who has Addison’s disease, in which the body produces insufficient amounts of certain hormones.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum, 411 Olive Ave. It will feature pieces from more than 20 artists, and all of the works will be available for purchase.

The Ramsey Brothers Band will perform, and food will be provided by Duke’s Huntington Beach and Johnny’s Saloon.

Tickets are available for $10 at eventbrite.com/e/art4katie-tickets-36048162023.

Hazardous-waste disposal event offers giveaways

Area residents can dispose of household hazardous waste for free and get a free Discovery Cube child admission coupon and a battery recycling bucket by visiting a collection center in Huntington Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Electronic waste, paint, chemicals, automotive waste and more can be dropped off at 17121 Nichols St. as part of an OC Waste & Recycling promotion. Other collection centers are in Anaheim, Irvine and San Juan Capistrano.

Newport church names new senior pastor

The Rev. Sadie Cullumber has been named the new senior pastor of Harbor Christian Church in Newport Beach. Her first Sunday in the pulpit will be Aug. 13.

Cullumber comes to Harbor from Pacific Beach Christian Church in San Diego, where she has been associate pastor.

She grew up in the San Diego area and graduated from UC San Diego, earning a master’s degree in education, according to Harbor’s newsletter.

After a year at a bilingual school in Costa Rica, she returned to San Diego and was a teacher and school counselor before she attended Claremont School of Theology, graduating with honors.

She is married with two daughters.

Save Our Youth gets 13 donated bikes

Zagster, a provider of bike-sharing programs, has donated 13 bicycles to Save Our Youth, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit that aims to help low-income youths develop interests and skills.

The Newport-Mesa YMCA supplemented the bike donations by donating helmets and locks.

O.C. Girl Scouts honor three Newport Beach women

Girl Scouts of Orange County has named “female trailblazers” who are Girl Scouts alumnae.

The 2017 Celebrate Leadership honorees include Newport Beach residents Kerri Sonenshine, Cynthia Stamper Graff and Dr. Jane Kakkis.

Sonenshine is board president of Human Options and vice president of marketing at Far West Restaurant Group. Graff founded Lindora LLC, a weight-control system known for its “Lean for Life” series. Kakkis is a surgeon specializing in breast cancer treatment.

They will be recognized Nov. 1 at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

Golden West College students win at floral competition

Three Golden West College students recently won honors at the American Institute of Floral Designers' student design competition in Seattle.

Terri Tae Hwa Kang, Gina Wright and Tracey Duncan were members of a team that took awards in the interpretive, fashion flowers, wedding and sympathy categories.

Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach names new president

Members of the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach recently voted in Kathleen Malcolm as the nonprofit’s new president.

She replaces Barbara Crane, who served three terms.

A board committee nominated Malcolm, and ballots were then mailed to club members.

Malcolm and her husband, Rick, moved to Laguna Beach in 2015, selecting the city because of the sense of community they experienced, according to a news release.

Malcolm, known to friends as Kitty, had lived in Philadelphia, where she managed several law firms, according to the release.

“When we relocated to Laguna Beach, I was looking for a group to join where I could be of service to the community and also make friends in our new home,” Malcolm said in the release. “The Woman’s Club has more than met both of those goals.”

Malcolm, the club’s secretary for the past year, also is a member of Laguna Tunes, a community chorus that performs free concerts twice a year, according to the Laguna Tunes website.

Local college student veterans win scholarships

Vanguard University’s Esteban Magallon and Arielle Panintuan and Coastline Community College’s Ronald Phillips were recently presented with veteran service awards from Goodwill of Orange County’s Tierney Center for Veteran Services, according to news releases.

Magallon, a kinesiology major and Marine veteran, received a $1,250 scholarship.

Panintuan, an Air Force veteran and recent Vanguard business degree graduate, was granted a $500 scholarship that may go toward business graduate studies at USC.