Around Town: Costa Mesa dachshund rules the wiener world after racing victory

Costa Mesa is home to the 2017 Wiener Nationals champion after Katherine and Eddie Kirshner’s Baby Bo won the final of the 22nd running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course.

Baby Bo scored a convincing come-from-behind victory in the 50-yard final on Saturday after qualifying for it by winning his trial in a time of 5.80 seconds, believed to be the fastest ever in the Wiener Nationals, according to a news release. He won the championship in a time of 7.05 seconds.

“The only time before tonight that we’ve raced was at the Old World Village dachshund races,” Eddie Kirshner said in the release. “He ran third in his debut there, but he liked racing in the Los Alamitos dirt a lot better. … I can’t believe it. As a pup, he was the runt of his litter.”

Baby Bo’s victory earned a $1,000 cash prize and a doghouse in the shape of a Wienerschnitzel restaurant.

Students in Segerstrom Center theater program to perform Saturday

Students participating in Summer at the Center, a Segerstrom Center for the Arts theater program for teenagers facing serious personal challenges, will star this weekend in two free public performances of a Broadway revue-style show they have been preparing for since July 17.

The two-week program, taught by Segerstrom Center professional artists, includes vocal training, dance, improvisation, audition techniques and stagecraft.

The students will demonstrate what they’ve learned with shows at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Public voting for candidates for Newport sculpture garden ends Sunday

Voting is open through Sunday for the public to help choose artworks to be included among nine new sculptures that will be showcased for two years in the sculpture garden at Newport Beach’s Civic Center Park.

Forty-seven works submitted by artists are up for voting online only at bit.ly/2uZ0nlO.

Those chosen will be displayed beginning in October.

The result of the vote will be considered by a judging panel, and the public will have more opportunities to comment during a study session of the city Arts Commission on Aug. 10, a judging panel meeting the week of Aug. 21, the Arts Commission’s regular meeting Sept. 14 — when the commission will approve its recommendations to the City Council — and the City Council meeting Sept. 26, when the council will approve the final selected works and alternates.

Blues concert Sunday in Huntington’s Central Park

Blues fans can bring a blanket and have a picnic at Huntington Beach’s Central Park on Sunday while listening to the blues grooves of local band Jamie Wood and the Good Rockin Daddys.

The concert starts at 5 p.m. at the park, 7111 Talbert Ave.

The Huntington Beach Concert Band is hosting the event.

Assistance League of Newport-Mesa honors 13 teens for their service

Thirteen graduating high school seniors from the Assistance League of Newport-Mesa Assisteens auxiliary were honored recently at the 26th annual Medallion Recognition Ball at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

All were ending their community service as members of Assisteens, which is made up of seventh- through 12th-graders who support the philanthropic programs of the Assistance League of Newport-Mesa.

The 2017 debutantes were Margaux Michelle Brook, Julia Barbara David, Isabelle Marie Dajee, Clara Catherine Eddy, Camile El-Bayar, Katie Louise Hendrix, Katelyn Marie Kelly, Sierra Maria Muehlhauser, Margaret Jane Osumi, Ashley Noelle Obuljen, Jessica Lorraine Saucedo, Callie Karinna Spooner and Chloe Paige Goble.

Courtesy Open Gate International Angels baseball star Albert Pujols and his wife, Deidre, chief executive and founder of Open Gate International, attend a fundraiser in Newport Beach that raised $729,000 for Open Gate International. Angels baseball star Albert Pujols and his wife, Deidre, chief executive and founder of Open Gate International, attend a fundraiser in Newport Beach that raised $729,000 for Open Gate International. (Courtesy Open Gate International)

Newport gala raises money for vocational training

An event in Newport Beach raised $729,000 for Open Gate International, which helps vulnerable populations with vocational training, according to a news release.

The July 17 fundraiser, called the Heroes and Living Legends Gala, was held at the Duke Hotel.

“We are deeply grateful to our sponsors and the community of supporters for helping make the inaugural Heroes and Living Legends Gala a tremendous success,” Deidre Pujols, chief executive and founder of Open Gate International, said in a statement. “With the support of the those who attend and share our belief in the value of providing sustainable life skills and vocational training to vulnerable individuals, we hope to come together for many more successful years.”

Newport Beach companies donate to housing facility

Newport Beach-based Pacific Life Foundation and William Lyon Homes donated $1 million and $500,000, respectively, for an emergency housing facility in Orange.

The funds will go toward the Family CareCenter, built by Irvine-based HomeAid Orange County.

“The opportunity to support the needs of over 500 residents experiencing homelessness annually, all of them families with a minor, enables HomeAid Orange County to make a significant dent in the challenge of homelessness in Orange County,” said Scott Larson, HomeAid Orange County executive director.

Mesa Water again sponsors Newport Banning Land Trust nursery

For the third consecutive year, the Mesa Water District has signed on to sponsor the Newport Banning Land Trust nursery, located outside the trust’s office at 1010 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa.

Mesa Water’s support will go toward expanding the nursery, which is designed to grow plants using seeds collected from the Banning Ranch property in Newport Beach.

The Land Trust is the conservation partner of Newport Banning Ranch, a developer that has proposed a residential, hotel and retail development for the property.

Project Hope Alliance event seeks volunteers

Project Hope Alliance, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit that helps homeless children, will hold a backpack “happy hour” event Aug. 3 at Project Hope’s office at 1954 Placentia Ave.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m., volunteers can organize items that will be used in a donation drive.

To RSVP, visit projecthopealliance.org/summerserve.

Estancia High class of 1987 to have reunion

The 30-year reunion for the class of 1987 at Estancia High School is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The event will be held on a boat leaving at 6:30 p.m. from 700 Edgewater Place in Newport Beach.

Tickets start at $40 and are available at estancia30yrhsreunion.gimmegrub.com.

For more information, email Laura Ursini Marroquin at LMarroquin@ribcompany.com.

Festival of Arts gives money to Laguna band