Around Town: H.B. hosts Surf City Pickleball Tournament this weekend

Huntington Beach will host the second annual Surf City Pickleball Tournament from Friday to Sunday at Murdy Park, 7000 Norma Drive.

The double-elimination men’s and women’s competition is sanctioned by the USA Pickleball Assn. and features USAPA members.

Play will begin at 8 a.m. each day.

Summertime Luau set for Friday night in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa’s Downtown Aquatic Center will host a Summertime Luau from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The event will feature swimming, aqua games, free snow cones, family-themed lawn games and an arts and crafts area.

Admission is free. The pool fee is $2 to $4.

The aquatic center is at 1860 Anaheim Ave.

OC Fair 5K Fun Run comes to fairgrounds Sunday

The ninth annual OC Fair 5K Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.

The 3.1-mile course through the fairgrounds will include Detours of Fun, such as a basketball toss and a ride down the Giant Slide.

Registration is $45 for participants 16 and older, $30 for children ages 6 to 15 and $5 for kids 5 and younger. Registration includes a ticket to the fair, as well as a goodie bag and a race T-shirt.

Online registration is available at ocfair5k.com.

Fairview Park to host 5K and pancake breakfast

The 20th annual OCTC Pancake 5K is set for Sunday morning at Fairview Park, 2525 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa.

The event is presented by the Orange County Track Club and Estancia High School’s track and cross country programs.

Activities will include a 5K (3.1-mile) trail run/walk beginning at 8 a.m., a 1K (about five-eighths of a mile) kids’ run at 9 a.m. and a pancake breakfast.

Race-day registration starts at 7 a.m. and costs $40.

Online registration is available at bit.ly/2vmZGmS.

Charity Chili Cook-off is Sunday in Costa Mesa

The Hi-Time Charity Chili Cook-off benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hi-Time Wine Cellars, 250 Ogle St., Costa Mesa.

The cost for the 11th annual event is $10 for admission only or $20 for admission plus 20 drink or raffle tickets.

Last year’s cook-off raised $39,460 for the Boys & Girls Clubs, according to Hi-Time Wine Cellars.

For more information, call (949) 650-8463.

Tijuana Dogs to play at Newport Beach Civic Center

The Tijuana Dogs, a Southern California band that plays rock, R&B, jazz, country and pop, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday as part of Newport Beach’s Concerts on the Green series on the Civic Center lawn.

Admission to the concert is free, and free parking is available in the Civic Center parking structure at 100 Civic Center Drive.

Food will be available for purchase from Barcelona on the Go and the Bakery Truck.

Orange Coast College to host viewing of solar eclipse

Orange Coast College’s astronomy department will host a public viewing of a solar eclipse expected Aug. 21.

The eclipse will cut across the entire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, making it a rare occurrence that hasn’t happened since 1918, according to OCC astronomy instructor Jerome Fang.

The viewing event will be held on the west side of the Costa Mesa college’s Adams Avenue parking lot beginning at 8:30 a.m. The eclipse will peak around 10:20 a.m. as the moon obscures about 61% of the sun.

The astronomy department will provide about eight solar telescopes for visitors to fully view the sun.

Admission and parking will be free.