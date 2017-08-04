Around Town: Laguna Beach's Festival of Arts to celebrate 85th year

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach will throw a party Aug. 13 in celebration of its 85th anniversary. Admission to the art show will be free that day.

The party will include games, art activities, live music and giveaways. A scavenger hunt will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The Festival of Arts also will hold a fashion show from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 12, hosted by actress Kate Flannery and judged by actress Melissa Biggs.

The Festival of Arts grounds are at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. For more information, visit foapom.com.

H.B. to host downtown art festival

The HB Downtown Art in the Park fine art and crafts festival is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Huntington Beach’s Triangle Park and Art Center, 538 Main St.

There will be 75 booths for artists, a childrens' art zone, food and live music entertainment.

For more information, visit hbdowntown.com.

South Coast Plaza to hold carousel horse exhibit

South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa will debut a Carousel Horse Art Exhibit in September in conjunction with the annual Festival of Children.

It will feature decorated carousel horses designed by both amateur and professional artists, including marine life artist Wyland, according to a news release. The fiberglass horses, measuring 34 inches tall and 34 inches wide, will debut Aug. 30.

“The carousel is at the heart of Festival of Children Foundation, symbolizing how our nearly 500 member charities come together and move in the same direction to support our country’s children,” foundation founder and Executive Director Sandy Segerstrom Daniels said in a statement. “Our new Carousel Horse Art Exhibit is a fun and creative way to raise funds for the annual Festival of Children program at South Coast Plaza, while also shining a light on the tremendous work of the charities in our network.”

After the exhibit ends, sponsors will be able to donate the horses to the foundation, which will then auction them to the public to raise additional funds.

Sanitary district opens medication disposal drop box

The Costa Mesa Sanitary District has a new medication disposal drop box at Harbor Compounding Pharmacy, 2000 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa.

It will be accepting unwanted prescription or over-the-counter, non-controlled pharmaceuticals.

Boathouse Collective to host charity event

MOMS Orange County and Ladies Who Dine Orange County will hold a fundraiser Sept. 14 in Costa Mesa.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Boathouse Collective, 1640 Pomona Ave.

Funds raised will help provide education, screenings and support to at-risk mothers and their families in Orange County, according to a news release.

Tickets are $89 per person. For more information, contact Amanda Warner at (714) 352-3406 or visit momsorangecounty.org/deliverhope.