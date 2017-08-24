Around Town: Angels to have Huntington Beach Night on Friday at Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium in Anaheim will be hosting Huntington Beach Night on Friday with discounted tickets and a special community village and tailgate area.

Mayor Barbara Delgleize will also be recognized on the field during the game, according to an event flier. The Angels are playing the Houston Astros.

Tickets can be purchased for $22 for seats in the left field pavilion at m.mlb.com/angels/tickets/offers/hb.

For more information, call the city’s Chamber of Commerce at (714) 536-8888.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ scheduled in Costa Mesa

Residents are invited to join Costa Mesa Police officers Friday for “Coffee with a Cop.”

The annual event, which seeks to increase interaction between the public and law enforcement, will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Starbucks, 3030 Harbor Blvd.

OC Public Works to rehab, build sidewalk in Eastside Costa Mesa

Orange County Public Works is building a continuous sidewalk along University Drive between Santa Ana Avenue and Irvine Avenue in Eastside Costa Mesa.

The project also entails rebuilding existing curb ramps, driveway approaches and other sidewalk components. Work is expected to continue through November.

Costa Mesa launches resource web page for residents to report aircraft noise

The city of Costa Mesa has launched a new web page containing information for residents to report aircraft noise or other issues with John Wayne and Long Beach airports.

The page, which includes phone numbers, addresses and other resources, is located at costamesaca.gov/residents, under the “Airport Noise & Concerns” link.

Applications open for Art in the Park

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation is accepting applications for artists to participate in Art in the Park, an arts and crafts festival.

The event is on Oct. 14 at the Civic Center. Applications must be postmarked by Sept. 1 and are available at www.newportbeachartinthepark.com.

OVSD seeks applications for commissioner

The Ocean View School District in Huntington Beach is accepting applications for a personnel commissioner.

The commissioner, a position last done by Allan Pogrund, will serve on a body that is responsible for the administration of a merit system for the selection, retention and promotion of classified employees, according to a news release. Applicants must reside in the Ocean View boundaries and be registered voters.

The term will begin in December and last through December 2020.

For questions and application information, call Michelle Vellanoweth at (714) 847-2551, ext. 1400.

Mother’s Market to host blood drive

Mother’s Market and Kitchen is hosting a blood drive for Hoag Blood Donor Services on Aug. 31.

The event at the Costa Mesa store, 1890 Newport Blvd., will go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a coupon for a free juice at Mother’s.

SOS donates school backpacks

Share Our Selves (SOS), a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit, recently held its 22nd annual Back to School Program.

SOS donated of more than 4,000 backpacks of school supplies to needy Orange County youth.

Costa Mesa hair stylist to work in Bosnia, seeks donations

Lisa Schultz, owner of the Crowning Glory hairstyling business in Costa Mesa, is seeking donations for her upcoming charitable work in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She will be traveling to the war-torn region and teaching her trade to young people, donating haircuts and helping a woman start up a salon. She is also seeking $5,000 to provide school supplies for 250 Bosnian students.

For more information and to donate, visit crowningglory.causevox.com.

Vanguard president, provost honored

Vanguard University President Michael J. Beals and Provost Doretha O’Quinn were honored Aug. 20 by West Angeles Bible College for their commitment to advancing Christian education, according to a news release.

“It is an honor to receive the Distinguished Educator Award from our brothers and sisters at the West Angeles Bible College,” Beals said in a statement. “I am grateful for their support of Vanguard and it was an honor to be recognized alongside our provost, Dr. Doretha O’Quinn.

“Dr. O’Quinn has tirelessly modeled our core values of truth, virtue and service. Our students and faculty are proud of her commitment to Christ-centered leadership at Vanguard and beyond.”

O.C. Department of Education gives to Discovery Cube

The Orange County Department of Education, based in Costa Mesa, has given a $200,000 grant to the Discovery Cube center in Santa Ana.

Most of the grant will support the development and expansion of the Futuros Radiantes/Bright Futures education program for parents and preschoolers, according to a news release.

Other monies will help fund the reading room of a new exhibit called Eat Well, Play Well, Sleep Well.

WISE hosting 20th anniversary in Costa Mesa

WISE, or Women Investing in Security and Education, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a dinner and party in Costa Mesa.

The event is Sept. 12 at the Center Club. Tickets are $50. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.wiseinvestors.org.

WISE, a nonprofit, provides opportunities to educate women and girls on investing and personal finance.

Harbor cleanup is next month

A cleanup of Newport Harbor in association with the Ben Carlson Foundation is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Balboa Yacht Club. Participants are asked to bring their own vessels while picking up trash in the harbor.

A barbecue is planned after the event that will be free for cleanup participants.

For more information, email bycharborcleanup@icloud.com.

Chargers partner with Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen Orange County’s Race for the Cure has teamed up with the Los Angeles Chargers for the race Sept. 24 in Newport Beach.