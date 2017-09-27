Around Town: Balboa Yacht Club presents Newport Harbor cleanup

The Balboa Yacht Club invites the public to help with a Newport Harbor cleanup from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The cleanup, held in association with the Ben Carlson Foundation, will be followed by a barbecue that’s free for cleanup participants and $10 for non-participants.
Participants need to bring their own small boats, kayaks or paddleboards. Nets and trash bags will be provided.
Onsite registration for the cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. The Balboa Yacht Club is at 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar.
Scary Fairy Garden class coming Saturday
Garden enthusiasts who want to create a Halloween scene for their home can check out a Scary Fairy Garden class on Saturday at Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
The class, which is open to all ages, will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $40. Registration and payment are due Thursday at ocfair.com/community-programs/centennial-farm/garden-classes.
For more information, call (714) 708-1619 or email cfgardenclass@ocfair.com.
Fairgrounds to host home expo this weekend
The 40th annual Ultimate Home & Outdoor Living Expo is set for this weekend at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
More than 100 home improvement experts will be on hand, and there will be more than 25 free hands-on activities and workshops, plus hourly prizes, free pumpkin painting and more.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds’ Anaheim and Los Alamitos buildings at 88 Fair Drive.
General admission is $10. Guests 60 and older and military personnel get in for $8, children ages 8 to 12 are admitted for $5 and kids 7 and younger get in free. Tickets are good for both days.
Parking is $8.