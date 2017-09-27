Around Town: Balboa Yacht Club presents Newport Harbor cleanup

The Balboa Yacht Club invites the public to help with a Newport Harbor cleanup from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The cleanup, held in association with the Ben Carlson Foundation, will be followed by a barbecue that’s free for cleanup participants and $10 for non-participants.

Participants need to bring their own small boats, kayaks or paddleboards. Nets and trash bags will be provided.

Onsite registration for the cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. The Balboa Yacht Club is at 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar.

Scary Fairy Garden class coming Saturday

Garden enthusiasts who want to create a Halloween scene for their home can check out a Scary Fairy Garden class on Saturday at Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The class, which is open to all ages, will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $40. Registration and payment are due Thursday at ocfair.com/community-programs/centennial-farm/garden-classes.

For more information, call (714) 708-1619 or email cfgardenclass@ocfair.com.

Fairgrounds to host home expo this weekend

The 40th annual Ultimate Home & Outdoor Living Expo is set for this weekend at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

More than 100 home improvement experts will be on hand, and there will be more than 25 free hands-on activities and workshops, plus hourly prizes, free pumpkin painting and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds’ Anaheim and Los Alamitos buildings at 88 Fair Drive.

General admission is $10. Guests 60 and older and military personnel get in for $8, children ages 8 to 12 are admitted for $5 and kids 7 and younger get in free. Tickets are good for both days.

Parking is $8.

Car wash becomes a horse wash