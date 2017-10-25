Around Town: Corgis converge on Huntington for beach day

Corgis will be back in Huntington Beach on Saturday for So Cal Corgi Beach Day, a twice-annual romp on the sand for the squat, fox-faced canines and their owners.

So Cal Corgi Nation will again present the free gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach near Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

There will be corgi costume and limbo contests, a kissing booth and selfies at the Instagram meet-and-greet area.

So Cal Corgi Beach Day merchandise will be sold, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Queen’s Best Stumpy Dog Rescue.

For more information, call (562) 335-7674 or visit socalcorgibeachday.com.

2018 Economic Forecast to be presented Friday in Newport

The 2018 Economic Forecast featuring the UCLA Anderson Forecast will be presented during a Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce event from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 W. Coast Hwy., Newport Beach.

The annual event, which attracts hundreds of Orange County business leaders and government officials, will feature speakers Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast; Christopher Schwarz, faculty director of the UC Irvine Center for Investment and Wealth Management; and Jonathan Lansner, business columnist for the Orange County Register.

Tickets are $65 for chamber members and $75 for non-members. Lunch is included. Valet parking is $10.

To register, visit newportbeach.com/events/2018-economic-forecast.

‘Wine & Words’ to benefit literacy program at H.B. Public Library

“Wine & Words,” a fundraiser to support the literacy program at the Huntington Beach Public Library, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Meadowlark Golf Club, 16782 Graham St., Huntington Beach.

The fifth annual event will feature samples from the Southern Hemisphere Wine Center. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Registration is $65 per person. For more information, contact Herb Niles of the Huntington Beach Public Library Literacy Volunteers at (714) 375-5102 or hbpl.literacy.volunteers@gmail.com.

Corona del Mar park hosts Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday

Newport Beach’s first Halloween Spooktacular will offer haunted mazes, games, bounce houses, food trucks, a “trunk or treat” and more from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grant Howald Park, 3000 Fifth Ave., Corona del Mar.

Admission is free. For more information, call (949) 644-3151.

Vegan festival comes to fairgrounds this weekend

SoCal VegFest, an annual vegan festival offering free samples along with entrees and drinks for purchase, is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The event also will feature speakers, chefs, musicians and disc jockeys, comedians, games, a children’s area and more.

Tickets are $5 online in advance, $10 the day of the event and $40 for VIP weekend admission. Guests 12 and younger and 65 and older get in free. Parking is $8.

For more information, visit socalvegfest.org.

Class to teach backyard beekeeping Saturday at Centennial Farm

Christine Ferrian, president of the Orange County Beekeepers Assn., will discuss the basics of beekeeping during a class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

Admission is $5. To register, visit ocfair.com/community-programs/centennial-farm/garden-classes by Thursday.

For more information, call (714) 708-1619 or email cfgardenclass@ocfair.com.