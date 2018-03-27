Around Town: Newport Beach Police Appreciation Breakfast is Thursday

The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will give thanks to members of the city's Police Department on Thursday at the 47th annual Police Appreciation Breakfast.
Awards will go the Officer, Reserve Officer, Civilian, Supervisor and Volunteer of the Year at the public event from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach hotel, 1107 Jamboree Road.
Reporter Keith Morrison from NBC's "Dateline" will be guest emcee.
Tickets are $50. For more information, call (949) 729-4400.
Sign-up deadline near for Surf City’s Got Talent
Think you have the star power to win the fourth annual Surf City's Got Talent show? The deadline to sign up is Friday.
The contest will be held for five Tuesday nights during the Surf City Nights street fair and farmers market in downtown Huntington Beach. The preliminary rounds will be April 3, 10, 17 and 24, with the finale on May 1.
Prizes will include gift cards to downtown businesses.
Solo and group categories include singer, actor, musician, dancer, rapper, comedian, magician, ventriloquist and circus skills performer.
To enter, visit surfcitynights.com/talent. Registration is free.
Fight zombies at Zedtown at O.C. fairgrounds Saturday
Flesh-eating zombies are coming, and it's up to local residents to fight them off.
The catch — they'll have to do it with foam blasters.
This taste, if you will, of the apocalypse is a game called Zedtown, and it will take over the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa with two four-hour events Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Players in story-driven scenarios use strategies and tips to battle for survival, with the game app tracking their achievements. Those who get tagged by a zombie become one too.
General admission is $40. Parking is $8.
The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information, visit us.zedtown.com or email info@vstarentertainment.com.
Newport Dunes to host Easter egg hunt on the beach
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort will host its annual Easter egg hunt from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Newport Beach.
Children will gather on the sand at 1131 Back Bay Drive to search for more than 6,000 eggs containing goodies such as candy and toys. Golden eggs will contain cash prizes, and one lucky egg will enclose a token for a new bicycle.
After the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
For more information, call (949) 729-3863 or visit newportdunes.com/event/easter-egg-hunt-beach.
Huntington Beach Easter festival coming Saturday
Huntington Beach's annual Easter Hunt and Family Fun Day will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Huntington Central Park Sports Complex, 18100 Goldenwest St.
The hunt, presented by the city Community Services Department and the Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach, will be held in stages until 1 p.m. for children in various groups.
The day also will feature the Easter Bunny, games, displays by various city departments, live music, a pancake breakfast and lunch.
For more information, email kaci.thol@surfcity-hb.org.
Fountain Valley presents egg hunts and carnival
The Fountain Valley Easter egg hunt will offer carnival games, crafts, bounce houses and, of course, egg hunts from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St.
Admission is free. Participants should bring their own basket or sack to hold eggs and treats.
For more information, call (714) 839-8611.
Vans BMX Street Invitational comes to Huntington Beach
The Vans BMX Street Invitational in Huntington Beach will bring BMX riders together to compete for $25,000 in prizes.
The event is scheduled for Saturday at the Vans Off the Wall Skatepark at 7471 Center Ave.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with events running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art in the Park set for Saturday at Crystal Cove
Art and nature lovers can find a lot of both on Saturday as Crystal Cove State Park and the Crystal Cove Conservancy present Art in the Park and the Spring Art Show.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer artistic workshops, musical performances and other activities at the state park at Coast Highway and Los Trancos.
Parking is $5 an hour, with a maximum of $15.
For the schedule of events and more information, visit crystalcove.org/event/artinthepark.
Work on North Coast Highway in Laguna is expected through May
State crews are replacing an overhead sign structure on North Coast Highway south of El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach.
The work is expected to continue on weekdays through May and could cause intermittent lane closures.
For more information, contact Oussama Issa of the California Department of Transportation at (949) 279-8821.
Costa Mesa High counselor receives county award
A counselor at Costa Mesa High School has won the Pathways Counselor Award through the Orange County Department of Education.
Janice Duzey, an employee with the Newport-Mesa Unified School District for 18 years, was credited for her efforts to support students in career technical education, college and career success.
"I am privileged to have received such a significant honor from the county and thankful that I found my own pathway, passion and sense of belonging as a school counselor," Duzey said in a statement.
The county board honored her in February. Duzey will again be recognized at a symposium in October.
Laughter Club celebrates milestone
The Laguna Beach Laughter Club has honored its 40,000th person to laugh on the beach since the club's founding in June 2005, according to a news release.
Claire Powell of San Jose was honored with cheers and comical gifts at Main Beach in December.
Powell, who founded a Laughter Club in San Jose, said in a statement, "Laughter Club has an immense positive effect on the community and the world. Just being there every day gives hope. What [they] are doing on the beach is more powerful at spreading light than anything I can think of."
The Laguna Laughter Club, founded by Jeffrey Briar, fosters friendships via special events and outings. It meets daily.
For more information, call (949) 376-1939 or visit JoyfulB.com.
Fans of old cars can get breakfast and a tour in F.V.
The 10th annual Old Car Breakfast & Tour on April 3 will offer adult old-car enthusiasts breakfast at Applebee's in Fountain Valley and a visit to some local car-related businesses.
The event will run from 8 to 10 a.m., with proceeds helping to offset expenses of the Fountain Valley Community Foundation Car Show at Summerfest.
Tickets are available for $10 at the Center at Founders Village Senior and Community Center, 17967 Bushard St.
Applebee's is at 18279 Brookhurst St. The restaurant will be closed to the general public during the event.
Junior League to present golf fundraiser
The Newport Beach-based Junior League of Orange County will hold its fourth annual Golf Classic and 19th Hole Party on April 6 at Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine.
Proceeds will benefit the league's volunteer training programs and community projects.
For more information, visit jlocc.org/golf.
Laguna to have Literary Festival
Laguna Beach will host its first Literary Festival on April 14.
The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, 363 Glenneyre St.
It will include readings, book signings, panels and workshops. Speakers will include Kate Buckley, Laguna Beach's poet laureate.
For more information and a complete list of events, visit LagunaBeachLitFest.com.