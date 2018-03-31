Around Town: Newport Beach eighth-grader wins school's top service and leadership award

A Newport Beach eighth-grader won the 2018 Father Ernest D. Sillers Legacy Award at St. Mary's School in Aliso Viejo.
Brad Orcutt was credited for his leadership skills and evidence of service and civic responsibility, according to a news release. Brad has been involved in student government, volleyball, basketball and football at the school. He also volunteers for area nonprofits.
"He is a shining example of St. Mary's core values and the environment through which we cultivate and prepare our students to become innovative global leaders of tomorrow by instilling a lifelong pursuit of learning, leading and service," Dean of Students Jim Cox said in a statement.
H.B. joins Wyland Foundation water challenge
Huntington Beach Mayor Mike Posey is asking residents to manage their water resources wisely for the annual Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation.
Prizes include a 2018 Toyota RAV4 hybrid, water-saving fixtures and money toward home utility payments.
The challenge begins Sunday and lasts through April 30.
For rules and information on ways to reduce water use and pollution and save energy, visit mywaterpledge.com.
Laguna Pantry accepting donations for Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
For National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on Tuesday, the Laguna Food Pantry in Laguna Beach is requesting donations of the "nutrition superheroes."
"Peanut butter is a great combination of fiber and protein that fills you up and keeps you feeling full longer," Anne Belyea, Laguna Food Pantry's executive director, said in a statement. "It is a popular sandwich spread for children and adults because it's both nutritious and economical. Anyone can make themselves a sandwich with it anytime, no cooking skills necessary."
The pantry helps about 400 people each week. For more information or to donate, visit lagunafoodpantry.org.
Save Our Youth to have annual Fiesta fundraiser
Save Our Youth, or SOY, will have its 10th annual SOY Fiesta from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The fundraiser at the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity in Costa Mesa's South Coast Collection will include drinks, appetizers, dinner and dessert from Taco Rosa and Taco Mesa.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit save-our-youth.org.
‘Star Wars’ fundraiser coming to TeWinkle Park
The Epilepsy Support Network of Orange County, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit that helps children, teenagers and adults in Orange County find relief from seizures, is having its annual walk to raise money April 21.
The "Star Wars"-themed event is called "Seizure Wars" and will include a silent auction and a carnival beginning at 8 a.m. at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa.
For more information, visit EpilepsyWalkOC.kintera.org or call (714) 916-0456.