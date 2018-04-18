Around Town: Inaugural Surf City Escape Triathlon set for Sunday in Huntington Beach

Hundreds of athletes are expected to compete Sunday in the inaugural Surf City Escape Triathlon in Huntington Beach.
The race will begin at 6:30 a.m. in a beachside parking lot at 21101 Pacific Coast Hwy. It will feature a 1-mile ocean swim, 12-mile bike course and 6.2-mile run along the coast.
More than 500 amateur athletes will compete alongside 30 professionals, who are vying for a $20,000 prize and a spot in the 2018 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon.
For more information and to register, visit escapeseriestri.com/surf-city-escape-triathlon.
Golden West College to host peace conference Friday
Speakers from Golden West College, UC Irvine, Chapman University and more will discuss barriers to achieving world peace during a 12th annual peace conference that runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Golden West's student center in Huntington Beach.
The conference will focus on income inequality, environmental pollution, food insecurity, emerging technologies and racial and gender discrimination. Admission is free for Golden West students with advance registration, $15 for students at the door, $30 for the public with advance registration and $40 at the door for general admission.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/2H80CxV.
Tour de OC cycling race rolls around this weekend
The annual Tour de OC rolls back into Costa Mesa on Saturday.
Cyclists will take off from Vanguard University and pedal through either a 25- or 62-mile course.
A $130 registration fee is required to participate. Proceeds will help send children who have been abused or are in foster care to the Royal Family Kids Camp.
For more information, visit tourdeoc.org.
Inflatable Run coming to O.C. Fair & Event Center
Guests will be able to bounce and bound their way through a 5K obstacle course Saturday during the Inflatable Run at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
The event also will feature family-friendly games, shows and other activities.
For ticket information, visit theinflatablerun.com/orange-county or email info@theinflatablerun.com. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.
Laguna Beach police to be on the lookout for DUI
The Laguna Beach Police Department will have additional officers on the streets patrolling for people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol Friday night through early Saturday.
The patrols will begin at 4:20 p.m. Friday and run through 3 a.m. Saturday in areas of the city that have frequent DUI crashes and arrests.
Some consider April 20, which falls on Friday, a national holiday celebrating cannabis culture.
"Researchers examined a quarter-century of national data and found a 12% increase in the relative risk of a fatal traffic crash after 4:20 p.m. on April 20 compared with identical time intervals on [other] days," the Police Department wrote in a news release.
The patrol operation is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Dali Ensemble L.A. concert Sunday in Newport Beach
The trio Dalí Ensemble L.A. will perform at Newport Beach's Sunday Musicale on Sunday.
The Dalí Ensemble L.A. features Catherine Del Russo on oboe, Kirstin Fife on violin and Kevan Torfeh on cello. Their repertoire covers western music from the Renaissance period to modern day, plus Latin-flavored pieces composed or arranged by Fife.
The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave.
Admission is free. Seating is first-come, first-served and limited by room capacity.
O.C. sheriff to be featured speaker at Newport women’s event
The third annual Women in Newport Networking Community Forum on Monday will feature Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens as a guest speaker.
The free event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
The forum will provide an overview of opportunities to work with Newport Beach commissions, boards and support groups.
Spring garden show coming to South Coast Plaza
The 29th annual Southern California Spring Garden Show in Costa Mesa will feature garden displays, 50 plant and garden vendors and daily seminars from gardening professionals.
The event will be April 26-29 at South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St.
For more information, visit southcoastplaza.com/gardenshow.
Newport Beach accepting applications for event support grant program
Community and nonprofit event organizers can submit applications for Newport Beach's event support grant program until 5 p.m. April 27.
The program is intended to cover some of the costs of running an event in the city between July 1 this year and June 30, 2019.
For more information about the program and to apply, visit bit.ly/2H9xI4s.
Film featuring teachers to be screened in Corona del Mar
Sea Star Village, a preschool and parenting center in Corona del Mar, will screen the film "Beyond Measure," which depicts educators as they work to revolutionize the educational system.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at the Port Theater at 2905 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.
The screening will be followed by a discussion with local educators.
Tickets are available for $15 at bit.ly/2HGIr3z.