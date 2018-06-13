Around Town: Laguna Beach streets to be filled with music at 11th Fete de la Musique

The 11th annual Fete de la Musique will bring music to the streets of Laguna Beach on Saturday.
The event will start at noon at Main Beach and will include swing music, rock bands, belly dancers and folkloric dancers.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2JwEkv6.
Blood drive Thursday in Newport Beach
A Smart Circle International blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Koll Center parking lot at 4490 Von Karman Ave. in Newport Beach.
To make an appointment or for more information, go to hoagblooddonor.org.
Presentation on 405 Freeway project set in Costa Mesa
The Orange County Transportation Authority and California Department of Transportation will hold a presentation about the 405 Freeway renovation project from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Orange Coast College Student Center, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
The event will include an overview and a map of the project and the bridge construction schedule.
The $1.9-billion project covers a 16-mile stretch between the 73 Freeway in Costa Mesa and the 605 Freeway near the Los Angeles County line.
The plan includes building one new general-purpose lane in each direction between the 605 and Euclid Street and adding a new lane in both directions between the 605 and the 73 that, combined with the existing carpool lanes, will create “express” toll lanes.
Officials broke ground on the project in January and expect to complete it in 2023.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2sPVmtT.
Chili and salsa tasting on tap for Huntington Beach
The annual Chili at the Beach cook-off and salsa tasting will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the 100 to 300 blocks of Main Street in Huntington Beach.
Admission is free, but chili and salsa tasting tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley.
There also will be live entertainment, children’s activities, street vendors and an art silent auction.
For more information, visit surfcityusa.com/event/chili-at-the-beach-2018/17664.
Kids can explore firetrucks, police cars and more at fairgrounds event
Truck Adventures will give children a chance to explore firetrucks, police cars and other vehicles on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.
Admission is $15 and parking is $8.
For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/truck-adventures-kids.
International Surfing Day to be celebrated in Huntington Beach
Several area chapters of the Surfrider Foundation will mark the 13th annual International Surfing Day with a celebration Saturday in Huntington Beach.
The free event will run from 8 a.m. to noon on the north side of the pier at 400 Pacific Coast Hwy.
It will include a beach cleanup, live music and environmental education activities. For more information, visit surfcityusa.com/event/international-surfing-day-2018/17845.
‘Wonder Woman’ to be on giant inflatable screen in H.B.
BeachFront Cinema, which offers some of the largest inflatable outdoor movie screens in California, will show “Wonder Woman” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Huntington State Beach.
Tickets are $15 each for general admission, $9.99 each for a family pack of four or more and $49.99 for a VIP package including two admissions, express entry, reserved seating and use of a plush jumbo beanbag. The event, near lifeguard Tower 14 at Newland Street and Pacific Coast Highway, also will feature food vendors, live music, a beach bar, contests and games. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Other movies on BeachFront Cinema’s schedule at Huntington State Beach are “Jaws” on July 14, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Aug. 11, “Coco” on Sept. 1, “Black Panther” on Sept. 2, “Sully” on Oct. 20 and “Top Gun” on Oct. 21.
For tickets and more information, visit beachfrontcinema.com.
Newport Beach Art Exhibition coming Saturday
The Newport Beach Arts Commission will present the 54th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
The juried event enables the public to observe and purchase art and talk with the artists. There also will be music, wine, food, children’s art activities, demonstrations and more.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit bit.ly/28otwmc.
Concerts on the Green begin Sunday in Newport Beach
The annual Concerts on the Green series will feature four free programs starting at 6 p.m. Sunday in Newport Beach, where Matt Mauser will perform renditions of Frank Sinatra’s catalog.
Each event will be at the Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
Other performers in the series are the Springsteen Experience, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, on July 15, Tijuana Dogs on Aug. 12 and Desperado, an Eagles tribute band, on Sept. 9.
The concerts are presented by the Newport Beach Arts Commission.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2tyOnmy.
Laguna Beach Trolley starts summer service Monday
The Laguna Beach Trolley begins running daily summer service Monday, with canyon service from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and coastal service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The shuttle takes riders to popular local destinations, including the art festivals, the beach, downtown and HIP District shopping and dining. It also connects to neighboring cities’ shuttle services.
On June 29, Laguna’s expanded neighborhood trolleys will start running from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sundays.
To track shuttles’ real-time locations and their estimated arrival time at stops, riders can use the Visit Laguna Beach mobile app “Trolley Tracker.”
Summerfest returning to Fountain Valley
Fountain Valley’s annual Summerfest will feature daily live music, food, vendors and carnival rides June 21-24 at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. June 21, including food trucks and $1 rides; 5 to 11 p.m. June 22, with fireworks after dark; 2 to 11 p.m. June 23 and 2 to 10 p.m. June 24.
Unlimited ride wristbands for June 22-24 are available in advance for $25 at fvcommunityfoundation.org/forms.aspx?FID=67 and at the event for $30.
For more information about the festival, visit fvsummerfest.com.
Fountain Valley senior center to hold fundraiser
The Founders Senior and Community Center in Fountain Valley will hold a fundraiser June 21 with vendors, a complimentary lunch and giveaways.
The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 17967 Bushard St.
To register, visit the center’s reception desk.
Schools to be topic of Newport Beach chamber meeting
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee will have a meeting spotlighting the state of the community’s schools from 8 to 9:15 a.m. June 21 at the chamber office, 4343 Von Karman Ave..
Newport-Mesa Unified School District Supt. Fred Navarro will be a featured speaker.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2y0u4Gb.
Newport Beach budget to be discussed at CdM meeting
The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. board of directors will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. June 21 in Room 5 at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.
Newport Beach Deputy Finance Director Steven Montano and budget manager Susan Giangrande will speak about the city budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
For more information, visit cdmra.org.
State Sen. Moorlach picks Mercy House as Nonprofit of the Year
State Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) named Mercy House — a Santa Ana-based homeless services provider — as his Nonprofit of the Year.
In a resolution last week, Moorlach praised the organization “for providing invaluable services to the people of the local area” and applauded its “long history of community support.”
Moorlach represents the 37th Senate District, which includes Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
Mesa Water District to host ‘Date Night’ workshop
The Mesa Water District will hold a “Date Night” landscape workshop June 27 aimed at educating couples and friends on topics such as turf removal, water-efficient sprinkler and irrigation systems and landscape design.
Space is limited for the free workshop, which will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the district’s headquarters, 1965 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa.
Mesa Water’s service area covers Costa Mesa, parts of Newport Beach and sections of unincorporated Orange County, including John Wayne Airport.
For more information about the seminar or to RSVP, visit mesawater.org/landscapeworkshop or call (949) 631-1200.