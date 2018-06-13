Around Town: Laguna Beach streets to be filled with music at 11th Fete de la Musique

Tickets are $15 each for general admission, $9.99 each for a family pack of four or more and $49.99 for a VIP package including two admissions, express entry, reserved seating and use of a plush jumbo beanbag. The event, near lifeguard Tower 14 at Newland Street and Pacific Coast Highway, also will feature food vendors, live music, a beach bar, contests and games. Gates open at 5 p.m.