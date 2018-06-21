Around Town: Newport Beach Art Exhibition honors award winners

Winners in six categories received awards in the Newport Beach Arts Commission’s 54th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition on Saturday.
More than 250 pieces by 135 artists, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media and photography, were presented during the juried show at the Newport Beach Civic Center.
David Kidde, professor at the Wilkinson College of Art at Chapman University in Orange, selected first-, second- and third-place winners in watercolors, oils and acrylics, 3-D art and photography, as well as his personal favorite for the Judge’s Choice award.
Visitors to the exhibition could vote for the People’s Choice.
Here are all the award winners:
Painting: watercolors (includes pen and ink, charcoal and pastels)
First place: Nila Frederiksen, “Mary”
Second place: Mary Kay Wilson, “Making Arrangements”
Third place: Nancy Byrnes, “Escape”
Painting: oils and acrylics
First place: Elena Kealy, “Hollywood Dream”
Second place: James Gerrard, “Candlelighting”
Third place: Carol Colin, “Yard Party, Night”
3-D art/sculpture
First place: Dino Mehaffie, “Last Title Defense”
Second place: Tom Borusky, “Keepsake Box 127-Parota”
Third place: Gail Glikmann, “Winged Torso”
Photography
First place: Cathy Immordino, “Mother Earth”
Second place: Anne Oechsli, “Sun Flowers”
Third place: Carol Cohn, “Launching an Alien”
Judge’s Choice
Timothy Bakthy, “New Hoover Convertible”
People’s Choice
Dino Mehaffie, “Last Title Defense”
County targeting mosquitoes in Huntington Beach
The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct treatment targeting adult mosquitoes from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Huntington Beach because of high numbers found at Newland Marsh and Little Shell.
Some 550 female mosquitoes were collected at Little Shell and 160 mosquitoes were found at Newland Marsh, according to a city news release.
For more information, visit ocvector.org/GroundBasedAdult.html.
Costa Mesa names new finance director
For the second time in six months, the city of Costa Mesa has announced the hire of a new finance director.
Kelly Telford — a certified public accountant who has been serving as director of financial management for the Los Angeles County Community Development Commission — will replace Stacy Daugherty, who left the city at the end of February after two months on the job.
“We are very pleased to have found someone like Kelly to manage the city’s finances,” City Manager Tom Hatch, said in a statement Monday. “Her knowledge of budgeting at the local government level and her ability to handle large municipal budgets makes her a perfect fit for our Finance Department.”
Telford will start her new job Monday.
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the city of Costa Mesa and am excited to become a part of the dynamic and innovative team,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to working with such talent in serving and keeping the city of Costa Mesa among the most desirable cities in the region.”
Huntington Beach golf tournament to benefit seniors
The 26th annual On Course golf tournament will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meadowlark Golf Course at 16782 Graham St. in Huntington Beach.
The event is organized by the Huntington Beach Council on Aging to benefit the city’s senior citizens.
An addition to the tournament, the event will include a barbecue lunch, an awards dinner and a silent auction.
For more information, visit hbcoa.org/on-course-golf-tournament.
Corgis returning to H.B. for summer beach day
Stumpy-legged canines will strut the beach Saturday in Huntington Beach for So Cal Corgi Nation’s Summer Corgi Beach Day, an addition to the organization’s annual spring and fall beach days.
Saturday’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the sand at Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/178937606068769.
Dog rescue nonprofit to hold adoption event in Newport Beach
Lovebugs Rescue, a dog rescue nonprofit, will hold an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Experience Center at 139 Newport Center Drive in Newport Beach.
The organization will have a group of dogs available for adoption.
For more information, visit newportbeach.com/events/finding-forever-homes.
Relay for Life this weekend in Costa Mesa
Relay for Life — a 24-hour walk to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society, will be held this weekend at Davis Magnet School in Costa Mesa.
The walk starts at noon Saturday. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/2tlfN0Z.
Davis Magnet School is at 1050 Arlington Drive.
Trance and progressive music event set for H.B.
Anjunabeach SoCal — an event featuring trance and progressive music — will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Huntington State Beach at Brookhurst Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
The program will feature musicians Lane 8, Mat Zo and Luttrell.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Mmkqk8.
Summer reading program begins at Newport Beach libraries
The Newport Beach Public Library’s 2018 summer reading program begins Saturday.
The program, which runs until Aug. 11, will be offered at the Central Library at 1000 Avocado Ave., the Balboa library at 100 E Balboa Blvd. and the Mariners library at 1300 Irvine Ave.
Participants who read throughout the summer can earn prizes.
For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/34322/2720.
Car wash fundraiser for 1/1 Marines Foundation is slated for Newport
The Newport Beach First Battalion, First Marines Foundation car wash fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort at 1131 Back Bay Drive in Newport Beach.
For more information, visit newportbeach.com/events/1-1-marine-foundation-car-wash-fundraiser.
Classic car show returns to Fountain Valley
The Fountain Valley Classic Car and Truck Show will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16400 Brookhurst St.
The event — sponsored by the Fountain Valley Community Foundation — will feature more than 200 cars and trucks.
Wiener dogs and others to race in Huntington Beach on Sunday
The Wild Wiener Round-Up will feature dachshund and small-breed dog races at Old World Huntington Beach from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors can enter their canines to compete for $15 per dog per race, and German food and drinks will be available.
The program is $3 for adults, $2 for children and free for kids 3 and younger.
Old World is at 7561 Center Ave. For more information, visit surfcityusa.com/event/wild-wiener-round-up-races/17936.
Country music festival headed to Huntington State Beach
The Coastal Country Jam music festival is set for noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Huntington State Beach.
The bill includes Chris Young, Chris Janson, High Valley, Josh Gracin and Tim Hurley.
For tickets, visit coastalcountryjam.com/tickets.
Laguna Art Museum exhibit will showcase its history
The Laguna Art Museum will open the exhibit “Art Colony: The Laguna Beach Art Assn., 1918-1935” on Sunday to showcase the museum’s early years as part of a centennial celebration.
The program will feature about 100 paintings that will be displayed through Jan. 13.
For more information, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.
Food bank offers summer food program for kids
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is offering its summer food program for children at 49 sites countywide, including two in Costa Mesa and two in Huntington Beach.
The program provides free lunches and snacks to youths 18 and younger. It is intended for children who rely on free and reduced-price lunch programs during the school year.
Meals and snacks include items such as chicken wraps, turkey sandwiches, fruit and milk.
Here are the four local sites and the hours they will provide the program:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley, Oak View branch, 17261 Oak Lane, Huntington Beach: Mondays through Fridays, June 25 through Aug. 24, noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. for snacks
- Hermosa Vista Apartments, 15363 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach: Mondays through Fridays, June 25 through Aug. 24, noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch
- THINK Together, Shalimar Learning Center, 775 Shalimar Drive, Costa Mesa: Mondays through Thursdays, July 2 to 25, 11:35 a.m. to noon for lunch
- Girls Inc. Eureka, Orange Coast College, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa: Mondays through Thursdays, July 9 through Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 3:30 to 3:50 p.m. for snacks
For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank, visit FeedOC.org.
Ocean View assistant superintendent gets top schools job in Solana Beach
Jodee Brentlinger, who has been serving as assistant superintendent for educational services for the Ocean View School District in Huntington Beach, has been hired as superintendent of the Solana Beach School District in San Diego County.
The Solana Beach school board unanimously approved Brentlinger’s appointment June 14. Her four-year contract, including an annual salary of $215,000 plus benefits, is set to start July 1. She is replacing Supt. Terry Decker, who is retiring.
Fundraiser in Costa Mesa collects $2,300 for Guatemala volcano relief
Staff members of Spectra, which operates the Orange County Market Place — the weekend swap meet at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa — got together last week with the community group Fe y Esperanza for a private fundraiser that collected more than $2,300 to help people affected by this month’s volcanic eruption in Guatemala.
The event, held at the marketplace, featured raffles and Miss Guatemala as emcee.
“We were pleased to be able to donate resources to a cause clearly close to the hearts of several of our employees,” Spectra General Manager Adela Generally said in a statement.
UCI Libraries gets papers of ex-math professor Edward Thorp, a finance and blackjack expert
UC Irvine Libraries has received the personal papers and professional records of Edward Thorp, a mathematics professor, hedge fund manager, blackjack player and author of the book “Beat the Dealer,” about how card counting can overcome casinos’ “house advantage” in blackjack.
Thorp also is a pioneer in applying quantitative investment techniques in financial markets.
“This collection of my personal and professional papers was part of my mathematical odyssey from academia to the casinos of Las Vegas and the trading desks of Wall Street,” Thorp said in a statement. “In addition to showing how my published research came about, my donation includes unpublished research, correspondence and ideas. As much of it was created during the 17 years I was a professor at UCI, I am pleased that it will be part of the library archives.”
The gift marks the first time that Thorp’s work will be available for scholarly research.
Thorp joined UCI in 1965 and taught math until 1982. He also taught finance from 1977 to 1982. During his tenure, Thorp funded a $1-million endowment to the mathematics program.
After leaving UCI, he had a career as a hedge fund manager and is currently president of Edward O. Thorp & Associates, a financial planning firm in Newport Beach.
Costa Mesa Sanitary District receives financial reporting recognition
The Costa Mesa Sanitary District recently received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Assn. for its financial reporting.
The association this month presented the district with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and an award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting.
Sts. Simon & Jude graduate gets scholarship for community service
Carli Farney, a middle school graduate from Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic School in Huntington Beach, was recently awarded a Notre Dame Club of Orange County scholarship for community service.
Carli has volunteered for the Huntington Beach Senior Center, the Bolsa Chica wetlands and the Down Syndrome Assn.
The $250 award is given to graduating eighth-graders at participating Orange County Catholic Diocesan schools.
UC Irvine announces new fashion design program
The UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education recently announced a new program in fashion design management.
The full-time, two-week program gives international and local students the opportunity to learn through applied coursework, group work, field trips and classes.
Registration is open for the program, which runs July 29 to Aug. 11. Applicants must be high school or university students and at least 15 years old.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2lnPh3s.