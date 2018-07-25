Around Town: Monster Truck Destruction Tour rips into O.C. Fair for 5-day run

The sound and fury of the Monster Truck Destruction Tour will mix with the motorcycle jumps and stunts of Freestyle Moto-X for seven shows over five days this week at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa.
The shows, in the OC Fair & Event Center’s Action Sports Arena, will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets start at $17.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Parking is $10 at 88 Fair Drive.
Inaugural OC Yoga Festival comes to Huntington Beach on Saturday
The first OC Yoga Festival will bring a full day of yoga and meditation classes, live music, health food, vendor booths and more to downtown Huntington Beach from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which also will include reiki, astrology talks, crystal bowl sound healing, card reading and a DJ dance party, will be held on Fifth Street and at the Kimpton Shorebreak hotel, 500 Pacific Coast Hwy.
The festival is intended for all ages and yoga skill levels.
Tickets are $30 to $55 and are available at ocyogafestival.com.
For more information, email info@OCyogaFestival.com.
Dogs can have their day in Pup Cup 5K at Bolsa Chica State Beach
Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney and Pastime with Purpose will team up to present the second annual Pup Cup Orange County 5K run/walk Saturday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach.
Heaney is scheduled to attend, and the event also will include vendors, giveaways and other activities. Every participant will get an event T-shirt and a finisher medal, and dogs will get bandannas.
Onsite registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9. The cost is $35 for participants without a dog and $45 with a dog.
Pastime with Purpose is an Oklahoma-based nonprofit that enlists professional athletes to help people and causes in the United States and abroad.
For more information about the Pup Cup or to sign up, visit runsignup.com.
Talk on plastics and the environment set for Pacific City
Surfrider Foundation Chief Executive Chad Nelsen will present a discussion of plastics and sustainability at 6:30 p.m. July 31 at the Pacific City retail and restaurant center in Huntington Beach.
Surfer Lakey Peterson, environmental advocate Jed Jenkins and Reece Pacheco, executive director of the World Surf League’s nonprofit Protecting, Understanding and Respecting the Environment, or PURE, also will participate.
Admission is free. Pacific City is at 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy.