Around Town: Sherman Library & Gardens recycles 15 tons of sand with gift to Newport Aquatic Center

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar recently gave the Newport Aquatic Center 15 tons of washed utility sand in an effort to recycle what was used in a sand sculpture that had been on display.
“This type of sand will be a wonderful improvement to the quality of sand at North Star Beach, and it’s helping both the city and the NAC, as North Star Beach is a public park,” said Billy Whitford, executive director of the Newport Aquatic Center.
Disaster preparedness in spotlight at event in Newport Beach
The Green on the Green & Disaster Preparedness Expo, a free event emphasizing disaster readiness and sustainability, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
The program, organized by the city and the Chamber of Commerce, will include local businesses showcasing “green” practices, plus free electronics recycling and document shredding, new electric and hybrid vehicles, a petting zoo and interactive art for children, and workshops on drawing and storytelling, building a disaster supply kit and hands-only CPR.
At 2 p.m., earthquake expert Lucy Jones will make an appearance in the Friends Room of the Central Library.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2M1OdNK.
Vintage market open this weekend at OC Fair & Event Center
Flying Miz Daisy, a vintage market, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
General admission is $5 and parking is $8. Military members and children 12 and younger are admitted free.
For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/flying-miz-daisy-vintage-market.
Senior Saturday Community Festival slated for Huntington Beach
The Huntington Beach Council on Aging will present the Senior Saturday Community Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pier Plaza at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
The free gathering will include booths and a drawing for prizes.
Money raised from the event will go toward services for senior citizens.
For more information, visit hbcoa.org/senior-saturday.
Public safety town hall meeting set in Huntington Beach
Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel will present a public safety town hall meeting in Huntington Beach from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2000 Main St.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department, OC Public Works and the Huntington Beach Police Department will update the public about safety issues. Pastries and coffee will be served.
Costa Mesa council approves lease extension for Fairview Park trains
With no discussion, the Costa Mesa City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a contract extension allowing the Orange County Model Engineers to continue operating their trains in Fairview Park.
The agreement is for 20 years, with two five-year extension options beyond that.
For more information on the Model Engineers, visit ocmetrains.org.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center gala set for Sunday
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach will hold a fundraising gala from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ranch at Laguna Beach, 31106 S. Coast Hwy.
The event will include dinner, live music and live and silent auctions.
Tickets are $300. For more information, visit bit.ly/2NTxXjH.
Newport event will support anti-sex-trafficking nonprofit
A happiness and wellness event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at 1617 Westcliff Drive, Newport Beach.
The program will benefit the nonprofit Beyond Freedom, which supports victims of sex trafficking.
Literacy Day scheduled in Newport Beach
Newport-Mesa ProLiteracy will celebrate International Literacy Day with an event from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 13 in the Friends Room at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
The gathering will celebrate literary achievements in the community and the volunteers of the literacy program.
For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/49138/72.
Author to speak at women’s event in Costa Mesa
The Orange County chapter of the National Assn. of Women Business Owners will host educator and author Tererai Trent as the keynote speaker during an entrepreneurship event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Center Club, 650 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.
Trent is the founder of Tererai Trent International, a nonprofit dedicated to developing and rebuilding schools in Zimbabwe.
Tickets for the event are $65 at bit.ly/2NkDCSM.