Around Town: Komen Race for the Cure slated for Sunday in Newport Beach

The 27th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure breast cancer fundraiser will be held Sunday outside Pacific Life Insurance Co. at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.
The event will include 5K run/walks starting at 7:15 and 9:45 a.m., plus a breast cancer survivors parade and tribute.
Advance registration is $35, with discounts for breast cancer survivors ($30) and participants younger than 18 ($15). The cost the day of the event is $40 for all participants.
To register, visit komenoc.org/race.
Elvis Presley musical comes to Costa Mesa
“All Shook Up,” a musical featuring Elvis Presley songs, will take the stage Friday through Oct. 7 at the Lyceum Theatre at Vanguard University, 55 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
Tickets are $19 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and children.
For show times, visit costamesachamber.com/events/details/all-shook-up-9189.
Huntington Beach police to host open house Saturday
The Huntington Beach Police Department will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Beach Civic Center, 2000 Main St.
The event will include demonstrations of the SWAT team, K-9 unit and a police helicopter.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2PRPfOx.
Charity car show coming to fairgrounds in Costa Mesa
Cruisin’ for a Cure, a car show with more than 3,500 vehicles on display and more than 200 vendors and exhibitors, will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
General admission is $15, and children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Proceeds will go toward prostate cancer research.
For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/cruisin-for-a-cure-2.
Children’s choir from ‘America’s Got Talent’ to perform at South Coast Plaza
The Voices of Hope Children’s Choir, a semifinalist this season on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will appear at noon Saturday during the Festival of Children at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
The festival is free and open to the public.
The Festival of Children is an annual event that celebrates charities that aid children in Southern California.
For more information, visit festivalofchildren.org.
Miss Huntington Beach pageant holds information luncheon
The Miss Huntington Beach pageant will hold an informational luncheon for potential contestants from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 7641 Talbert Ave.
Women ages 18 to 28 as of Sept. 1 who live, work or go to school in Huntington Beach are eligible to apply.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2pr80gz.
Newport Beach charity that helps homeless and addicts to hold fundraiser
The Newport Beach-based Second Chance Orange County will hold a fundraising gala from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Floral Park in Santa Ana.
The event will offer entertainment, a silent auction and dinner.
The organization helps homeless people and those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2QLhVdg.
Organization that supports veterans to hold gala in Newport Beach
The Veterans Legal Institute will present its American Patriots Ball charity gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fashion Island Hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach.
The organization aids homeless, disabled and low-income veterans across Southern California.
For more information, visit newportbeach.com/events/the-american-patriots-ball.
Laura’s House to hold gala in Newport Beach recognizing work against domestic violence
Laura’s House, a nonprofit that seeks to combat domestic violence, will present its 24th annual gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 W. Coast Hwy., Newport Beach.
Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens will be honored with a Crystal Heart Award for work with Laura’s House.
Tickets to the event are $250. For more information, visit laurashouse.org.
Free Newport Beach concert to feature Broadway music
Southland Sings will perform contemporary and classic Broadway songs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Peninsula Park athletic field at A Street and Ocean Front East in Newport Beach.
The free concert is an addition to the city’s Concerts on the Green series.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2OFhDTT.
Autumn Harvest Festival celebrates Asian cultures at South Coast Plaza
The Autumn Harvest Festival highlighting Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese culture will be open to the public Monday through Sept. 30 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
The event will feature “China Story,” a photo exhibit celebrating Chinese culture, tradition and natural and historic sites.
Entertainment including music and multicultural performances will be offered Sept. 29-30.
Class in Huntington Beach will shed light on homelessness
United to End Homelessness will offer a class about homelessness from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center in Central Park, 18041 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach.
The class will discuss factors that lead to homelessness, the state of homelessness in Orange County, who is homeless and how homelessness can be solved.
Admission is free, but advance registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/2MS5Srs.
UC Irvine is ranked 7th among nation’s public universities
U.S. News & World Report recently rated UC Irvine the seventh-best public university in the country in its 2019 Best Colleges evaluation.
The university also placed 33rd among all American universities, its highest performance in both categories since the magazine started reviewing colleges in 1983.
“We are delighted that UCI has once again been recognized as one of the premier universities in the nation,” Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “This year’s rankings — which are the highest in our entire history — are testament to the extraordinary contributions made every day by our outstanding faculty, staff, students and Anteater community.”
Orange County Community Foundation hires Newport Beach woman
The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation has hired Newport Beach resident Rebecca Wardell as a marketing and communications officer.
Wardell previously worked at the Motion Picture Assn. of America.
Creative supply show coming to OC Fair and Event Center
The fourth annual Orange County Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
The free creative supply show will feature patterns, machines and fabrics for sewers, stitchers and quilters.
For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/quilt-craft-sewing.
12th Hops & Vines festival coming to Costa Mesa
More than 30 award-winning wineries and craft beers will be featured at the 12th annual Hops & Vines festival Sept. 27 in Costa Mesa.
The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Center Club, 650 Town Center Drive.
Entertainment will include performances from Orange County School of the Arts students.
Proceeds will go toward the Center Club Cares fund, which has selected the School of the Arts as its featured beneficiary.
Tickets are $105. For more information, visit hopsandvines.org.
Literacy Project schedules annual gala in Newport
The Newport Beach-based Literacy Project will hold its ninth annual “What Dreams Are Made Of” gala on Sept. 27 at the Newport Beach Country Club.
The organization helps disadvantaged youths develop literacy skills.
The event will include a cocktail reception and dinner.
Tickets are $225. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Nq8guK.
Festival of Arts to hold scarecrow contest
The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach will celebrate Halloween with a scarecrow contest.
Participants can create a scarecrow for a chance to take a $500 first-place award, $250 for second, $100 for third and $100 for the People’s Choice Award.
Scarecrows will be on display during the Pageant of the Monsters from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31 in Laguna Beach.
To participate, submit an entry form and a $10 entry fee by Oct. 12. For rules and applications, visit foapom.com/monsters.