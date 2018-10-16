Around Town: Weekend festival will celebrate Japanese culture

The ninth annual OC Japan Fair is expected to draw about 30,000 people to the Orange County fairgrounds this weekend to experience cultural exhibits, live demonstrations, musical performances and traditional Japanese food.
The festival will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
Misono, a Japanese pop star and TV personality, will perform each day. Other performers include Los Angeles-based pop duo Layla Lane and psychedelic rock band Ventra. There also will be taiko drumming and traditional Japanese dancing.
Workshops and demonstrations such as calligraphy and flower arranging are scheduled, along with tea ceremonies and sake tasting. Kimonos will be available for purchase.
The OC Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. Tickets are $8. For more information, visit oc-japanfair.com.
Vegan food in spotlight at VegFest in Costa Mesa
Vegan food, desserts and products will take center stage from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the fourth annual SoCal VegFest in Costa Mesa.
The OC Fair & Event Center festival will offer free food samples and entrees and drinks for purchase, plus appearances by celebrity chefs and guest speakers.
There also will be food demonstrations, a children’s area and live music.
Admission starts at $5 for a single day and goes up to $50 for a weekend VIP pass. Kids 12 and younger and senior citizens 65 and older get in free.
For more information, visit socalvegfest.org.
Fairgrounds swap meet to host Luau & Craft Beer Festival
Craft beer and roast pig are on the menu for the Orange County Eats Luau & Craft Beer Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Orange County Market Place, the weekend swap meet at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
Local breweries such as Chihuahua Brewing in Newport Beach and Four Sons Brewing in Huntington Beach are participating, and the Hawaiian-themed food will include roast pork, fruit smoothies and Dole Whip pineapple treats.
Admission is free with an online RSVP or $2 at the gate. A beer-tasting lanyard costs $20 and includes 10 samples and a pretzel necklace.
Guests also can play cornhole, beer pong and other games. U2 tribute band L.A.vation and DJ Eddey will perform.
For more information, visit ocmarketplace.com.