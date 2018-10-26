Around Town: ‘Barktoberfest’ wags its way into Costa Mesa

“Barktoberfest” — a canine costume contest and pet adoption event sponsored by Costa Mesa’s Parks and Community Services Department — is scheduled for Saturday.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city Bark Park, 890 Arlington Drive, Visit costamesaca.gov/barkpark for more information.
Laguna Beach United Methodist Church to hold Halloween event
Laguna Beach United Methodist Church will mark the Halloween season Sunday with an interactive, all-ages event dubbed “Dark Shadows.”
The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, 21632 Wesley Drive. It is part of Laguna Beach United’s “Messy Church” series, which aims to provide spiritual and communal experiences outside of a traditional worship service.
For information, visit lbumc.org or call the church at (949) 499-3088.
Costa Mesa police to hold prescription take-back day
Residents can safely get rid of expired, unused or unwanted medications Saturday during a disposal event sponsored by the Costa Mesa Police Department.
Items that can be dropped during the event — which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at police headquarters, 99 Fair Drive — include prescription and over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and pet medicine.
Needles, inhalers, illicit drugs, chemotherapy medication and mercury thermometers will not be accepted.
For information, visit takebackday.dea.gov.
Local authors to discuss new book in Laguna Beach
Two local authors will discuss their new book from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Hwy.
“A Boy Named Courage: A Surgeon’s Memoir of Apartheid” tells the story of a man’s mission to overcome oppression and find his place in his homeland.
The authors are Patrice Apodaca, a columnist for the Daily Pilot and former Los Angeles Times staff writer, and Himmet Dajee, a medical director with CalOptima and former cardiac surgeon at Kaiser Permanente.
Christmas open house scheduled at Sherman Library and Gardens
The Sherman Gardens’ Volunteer Assn. is hosting its annual Christmas Open House from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8 at 2647 E. Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar.
Shoppers will receive discounts on select items and free admission to Sherman Library and Gardens. Proceeds will go toward garden projects and special events.
For information, visit slgardens.org or call (949) 673-2261.