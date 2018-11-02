Around Town: Kids return to F.V. hospital of their birth for Halloween event

Kids who were born at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital in the past decade returned Wednesday to meet the doctors and nurses who helped with their birth.
More than 400 people attended the Halloween event.
The kids rode trains, decorated cookies and got temporary tattoos.
CdM resident to be honored as Citizen of the Year at Newport chamber event
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor Debbie Snavely as Citizen of the Year on Friday night at the Balboa Bay Resort.
The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1221 W. Coast Hwy., Newport Beach.
Snavely has worked for Marriott International for 33 years, starting as a front desk intern. The Corona del Mar native has worked as general manager at several hotels in the region for the past 18 years.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2CTMFo6.
New H.B. exhibit celebrates National Scholastic Surfing Assn.
The International Surfing Museum in Huntington Beach is debuting a new exhibit Friday celebrating 40 years of the National Scholastic Surfing Assn.
Professional surfers, surfing industry leaders and founders of the association will be at the museum to share their stories.
The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at 411 Olive Drive. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 for adults and $10 for students. Visitors 15 and younger are admitted free.
Costa Mesa launches web page on homelessness
The city of Costa Mesa recently launched a new web page intended to give the public information on the city’s search for a homeless shelter.
In response to direction from a federal judge, city officials have committed to securing 62 emergency homeless shelter beds, 12 of which would be in a local hospital and available to those suffering from a mental health crisis.
The web page, “Confronting Homelessness in Costa Mesa,” will be updated regularly, the city said.
The page is at bit.ly/2zmNRwZ.
Senior center hosting rummage sale in Corona del Mar
The Friends of Oasis Senior Center in Corona del Mar will hold an annual boutique and rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the center at 801 Narcissus Ave.
The event will feature jewelry, collectibles, antiques, purses, books and more.
Make-A-Wish gala to be held in Huntington Beach
Make-A-Wish Orange County will hold the seventh annual Evening of Wishes Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waterfront Beach Resort, 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.
For more information, visit 501auctions.com/eveningofwishes/?mobile=0.
Bodybuilders to compete in Huntington Beach
The World Fitness Federation World Championships will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Huntington Beach Library Theatre, 7111 Talbert Ave.
Bodybuilders will be competing throughout the event.
For more information, visit wff-international.com/events/wff-world-championships.
Newport Dunes Triathlon has inaugural run Sunday
The inaugural Newport Dunes Triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.
There will be Olympic races, a 5K and a sprint.
Registration is $50 to $150. For more information, visit newportdunes.californiatriathlon.org.
Laguna church festival will celebrate public art
Neighborhood Congregational Church in Laguna Beach will host a free art and music festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to officially kick off its Festival of Mosaics mural project.
The church, at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, plans a permanent mosaic tile mural designed by 2018 Laguna Beach Artist of the Year Mike Tauber to beautify its concrete retaining wall fronting Glenneyre Street. Festival guests 16 and older will be invited to assist in the mosaic installation.
The Festival of Mosaics will showcase an array of local artists and craftspeople, including silversmiths, sculptors, painters and photographers.
For more information, visit ncclaguna.org or call (949) 494-8061.
Woman to be honored for work with people with dementia
The California Assisted Living Assn. announced that Adriana Torres of the Silverado Newport Mesa Memory Care Community in Costa Mesa will receive the organization’s Outstanding Caregiver Award on Monday at a conference in Palm Springs.
Torres has worked for the assisted-care group for 10 years and works regularly with people with dementia.
Dinner to recount history of Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
Residents can learn about the history of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade during a dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Balboa Pavilion, 400 Main St.
The Newport Beach Historical Society will present the event, which will include a turkey dinner and buffet.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2EUYOMb.
CdM community meeting to feature homelessness liaison officer
The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive.
The free gathering will feature speaker Tony Yim, a Newport Beach police homelessness liaison officer.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Jx5Jdc.
Sugar Plum festival to feature 150 artists at OC Fair & Event Center
A Sugar Plum Arts & Crafts Festival with 150 artists, confectioners and bakers will be held Nov. 8-10 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
The free program will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at 88 Fair Drive, featuring holiday decor, garden art, jewelry, clothing, personalized ornaments and gifts and more.
For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/sugar-plum-arts-crafts-festivals.
Harvesters fashion show raises over $1 million
The Harvesters annual fashion show and luncheon raised more than $1 million on Oct. 3 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
Harvesters is a group of women who raise funds and awareness for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. More than 400 people attended the event.
The money will be used to provide more than 3 million meals for Second Harvest Food Bank.
Newport resident to be honored for work with hospice
Newport Beach resident Michelle Wulfestieg, founder and executive director of the Southern California Hospice Foundation, will be honored Nov. 15 with the National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Founders Award.
The award is given by the Assn. of Fundraising Professionals of Orange County to honor innovators in philanthropy.
“Serving the dying has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Wulfestieg said in a statement. “It has taught me the importance of making each moment count and to truly value the people around you.”
Laguna Art Museum gets cultural award
The Laguna Art Museum was recently honored by Arts Orange County with the Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award in recognition of the museum’s 100 years.
The museum received the award Oct. 16 at the 19th annual OC Arts Awards.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2QimTOk.
Bill Gross to donate to Laguna Beach shelter
Philanthropist and investment fund manager Bill Gross announced that he will match a $200,000 donation by Bank of America to Laguna Beach’s Friendship Shelter.
The announcement was made following the $10-million sale of a part of Gross’ stamp collection.
The Friendship Shelter provides shelter and rehabilitation to homeless adults.