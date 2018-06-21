Pickup fire in Costa Mesa investigated as possible arson

Authorities are investigating whether a fire that started in the bed of a pickup and quickly engulfed the vehicle in Costa Mesa late Wednesday was intentionally set, police said Thursday.
Costa Mesa police and fire officials responded to a report of the fire in the 200 block of Anaheim Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., said police Lt. Vic Bakkila.
When authorities arrived, the parked truck was engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the blaze and launched an arson investigation, said Costa Mesa fire Capt. Chris Coates.
The owner of the truck suspected the fire may have been set by someone the person had been in a relationship with, Bakkila said.
No one was injured. An estimate of the damage was not immediately available.