Police seek witnesses to August attack on jogger in Newport Beach

Newport Beach police are seeking witnesses who might help them find a man who attacked a San Bernardino County deputy district attorney while she was jogging in Newport Beach on Aug. 31.

Police received a call at 5:50 a.m. that day from an employee at Newport Workout, 747 Dover Drive, who reported that a female jogger entered the business saying she had been attacked minutes earlier near the intersection of 16th Street and Seagull Lane.

The woman told police that the attacker was a man but she couldn’t provide a more detailed description, authorities said. The woman had a cut on her head and was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Police are trying to find a potential witness — a man seen riding a red beach cruiser bicycle in the area at the time of the attack. He was wearing shorts, white shoes and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said the man is not a suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Joshua Vincelet at (949) 644-3790. Messages may be left anonymously on the Police Department’s recorded hotline at (800) 550-NBPD (550-6273).

