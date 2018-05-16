Man charged with drugging and raping a woman in downtown Huntington Beach; more possible victims sought

Detectives are seeking additional possible victims of a man who authorities say drugged and raped a woman in downtown Huntington Beach on May 5.
Police said the man, whom the woman hadn't met before, was driving a white 2003 Toyota Echo.
After being assaulted, the woman went to a nearby home for help, and the man fled before officers arrived, authorities said. Police did not elaborate about how the woman was drugged or other details of the attack.
Kyle Ryan, 34, of Santa Ana was arrested Friday in the case and faces charges of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, rape, rape by use of drugs, forcible oral copulation, sodomy by force, sodomy by anesthesia or controlled substance and false imprisonment, all felonies, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 61 years and four months in state prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender, according to prosecutors.
Ryan, who is listed in jail records as unemployed, was booked into Orange County Jail in Santa Ana with bail set at $3 million. He is expected to be arraigned June 1, court records show.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the case call the Huntington Beach Police Department hotline at (714) 375-5066. Anonymous calls can be made to the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME (782-7463).
