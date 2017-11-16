Costa Mesa lawyer is disbarred and ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution to 44 clients

A Costa Mesa lawyer accused of 126 acts of misconduct related to loan modifications has been disbarred and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution to dozens of clients, the State Bar of California announced Wednesday.

Robyn Lynnette Pool was officially disbarred Oct. 5 and ordered to notify her clients and pay restitution to 44 people she represented.

Pool was admitted to the State Bar in 2002. Allegations against her were first lodged in 2015, according to the bar, which manages the admission of lawyers to legal practice, investigates complaints of professional misconduct and prescribes appropriate discipline.

Pool could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

She was accused of collecting fees before completing services for her clients, failing to “competently perform legal services” and failing to refund unearned money, according to Jonah Lamb, a State Bar spokesman.

Lamb said Pool also was accused of failing to pay thousands of dollars in court-ordered sanctions, not reporting the sanctions to the bar and allowing one of her employees to give legal advice to a client.

Pool did not appear at a January hearing where she could have disputed the allegations, so the State Bar moved forward with disbarring her, according to a bar filing.

