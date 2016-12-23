Newport company settles FTC suit that alleged deception about blood pressure app

A Newport Beach company that designed a mobile app to measure blood pressure has settled a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission over allegations that the business deceived customers by claiming the app was as accurate as a traditional blood pressure cuff.

Under the settlement reached Dec. 9, Aura Labs Inc. — which also does business as AuraLife and AuraWare — and its founder and co-owner Ryan Archdeacon are barred from making unsupported claims about the Instant Blood Pressure app and must disclose any connections between Aura and the people who endorse its products.

A $595,945 federal court judgment against the company in connection with the suit was suspended in the settlement because Aura is not able to pay, according to court documents.

The FTC filed suit against Aura in federal court on Dec. 2, alleging the company made unsubstantiated claims about the effectiveness of Instant Blood Pressure, which prompts users to put their right index finger over their smartphone's rear camera lens and hold the base of the phone over their heart to get a blood pressure reading.

The commission alleged that Aura told consumers the app was as effective as a traditional blood pressure cuff. However, the commission said the blood pressure readings reported by the app were "significantly less accurate" than a standard cuff.

"For someone with high blood pressure who relies on accurate readings, this deception can actually be hazardous," Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. "While the commission encourages the development of new technologies, health-related claims should not go beyond the scientific evidence available to support them."

Aura and Archdeacon did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement and denied the allegation that they claimed the app was as accurate as a blood pressure cuff.

The commission also alleged that Archdeacon gave Instant Blood Pressure a five-star rating in app stores where it was being sold for $3.99 to $4.99, without disclosing his connection to the company. Total sales for the app between June 2014 and June 2015 were more than $600,000, according to the commission.

The app is no longer available in app stores but may be relaunched in the future, according to Aura.

Aura wrote on its website that the two positive reviews cited by the FTC as allegedly being written by Archdeacon were among more than a thousand reviews and "had little to no impact on consumer perception."

Archdeacon said in a statement that he's pleased the matter has been settled.

"Its resolution means we can now refocus our time, energy and resources on furthering digital health innovation," he said. "Ultimately, I believe our dialogue with the commission was a learning experience for both parties, and we are excited about our vision for the future. ...

"That being said," he added, "our company feels that the agency's heavy-handed approach can stifle innovation with a costly and bureaucratic process. The company believes a conversation regarding potential concerns early on would have allowed the commission and the company to reach a swift resolution, saving time, energy and taxpayer dollars."

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN