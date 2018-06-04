Laguna Beach officially pins the badge on new fire chief

Laguna Beach officially welcomed the city’s 19th fire chief during a badge pinning ceremony Monday at City Hall.
Michael Garcia, a 32-year fire service veteran, took the helm of the Laguna Beach Fire Department on April 30. He replaced former chief Jeff LaTendresse, who retired in August after serving in the post since 2012.
Garcia’s wife, Laura, pinned the chief’s badge on her husband during Monday’s ceremony, which was attended by city and fire officials and Garcia’s three children.
Before arriving in Laguna Beach, Garcia worked for the Long Beach Fire Department for 28 years, holding various command staff positions.
“I am honored in being selected to lead the Laguna Beach Fire Department and I am humbled in becoming a part of such a great city team,” Garcia said in a statement earlier this year. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of caring professionals, and I look forward to working with them as we plan for the future while continuing to provide excellent and responsive service to the community.”