2 arrested after gift shop burglary in Costa Mesa

Two people were arrested in connection with a burglary at a Costa Mesa gift shop late Sunday, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 1200 block of Baker Street just before 11 p.m. One of the store’s windows had been shattered and the rear door was ajar, Sgt. Jim Brown said.

Officers searched the area and found a man and a woman with items from the business, including clothing, shoes, a teddy bear and cash, Brown said.

Jose Chamu, 20, and Jocelyn Roldan, 18, both of Costa Mesa, were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary.

