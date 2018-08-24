DAILY PILOT

F.V. man dubbed ‘bladed bandit’ gets 10-year prison sentence for bank robberies

By Miranda Andrade
Aug 24, 2018 | 12:50 PM
The FBI circulated this photo in January of a man suspected of robbing or trying to rob four banks, including two in Fountain Valley. Chad Dupape of Fountain Valley pleaded guilty and was sentenced in the case. (Courtesy of FBI)

A 29-year-old Fountain Valley man whom law enforcement nicknamed the “bladed bandit” was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for a series of bank robberies in Orange County and Long Beach.

Chad Dupape pleaded guilty in June to four counts of armed bank robbery and attempted bank robbery.

During a sentencing hearing Monday at the federal courthouse in Santa Ana, Dupape also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $25,000 in restitution to the banks he robbed, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Dupape was charged with robbing a Chase Bank branch in Seal Beach on Jan. 2 and a U.S. Bank in Fountain Valley on Jan. 18. He tried to rob a Farmers & Merchants Bank in Long Beach as well as a Wells Fargo branch in Fountain Valley on Jan. 16, authorities said.

The robber was given the nickname “bladed bandit” because he pulled out a knife at the Seal Beach bank, authorities said. Dupape admitted to showing a bank teller a handgun during one of the robberies.

Vincent Edward Wilson, 53, of Long Beach, who authorities said drove Dupape to two of the banks and acted as a lookout at one, also has pleaded guilty to robbery charges and is awaiting sentencing.

