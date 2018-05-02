Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in Huntington Beach bank robbery

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Huntington Beach on Monday while wearing a white mask to cover his mouth and nose.
A man entered the First Bank branch at 501 Main St. at 11:37 a.m., pointed a semiautomatic handgun at tellers and demanded cash, police said.
The tellers gave him an unknown amount of money and he ran west on Sixth Street. Authorities are circulating photos of the man taken from video footage at the bank.
Police described him as white, age 45 to 55, 5-foot-6 with gray hair and blue or green eyes. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, a dark beanie, dark pants and gray athletic shoes.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department hotline at (714) 375-5066. Anonymous tips can be directed to (800) 78-CRIME (782-7463).
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN