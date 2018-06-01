Police seek help in finding suspect in 2 Huntington Beach bank robberies

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing two banks within a month in Huntington Beach while wearing a white mask to cover his mouth and nose.
A man entered the One West Bank branch at 7061 Yorktown Ave. at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, pointed a semiautomatic handgun at employees and demanded cash, said Huntington Beach police Officer Angela Bennett.
Bennett said police believe he is the same man who robbed the First Bank branch at 501 Main St. at 11:37 a.m. April 30.
In both robberies, tellers gave the man an unknown amount of money and he ran, Bennett said.
Police described him as white, in his 50s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with gray hair and blue or green eyes. He wore a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, a dark beanie and gray athletic shoes during both robberies, police said.
Authorities are circulating images of the man taken from video footage at both banks.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department hotline at (714) 375-5066. Anonymous tips can be directed to (800) 78-CRIME (782-7463).