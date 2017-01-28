Teams cook up treats at Newport Beach BBQ Competition

Fifty professional barbecue teams threw on their aprons and got cooking Saturday as Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort hosted the Newport Beach BBQ Competition.

The grillers competed for shares of $10,000 in cash prizes and the title of grand champion.

The event also offered beer and wine tasting, and guests could vote for their favorites in the barbecue competition.

The contest was launched in 2015 by Newport Beach Sunrise Rotary members to help raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics and other charities, according to a news release.