Bike store robbed for third time in a year

Police are looking for a bike thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a bike shop in Costa Mesa Sunday morning, authorities said.

Surveillance video captured images of a man breaking into The Cyclist, 1785 Newport Blvd., around 3 a.m., Costa Mesa police Lt. Greg Scott said.

The burglar used a large rock to break through the front window.

After entering the shop, the man quickly filled his pockets with several bike gloves and wheeled out a bike, said John Marconi, owner of The Cyclist.

The burglar then repeated the process, grabbing a different bicycle and more gloves, Marconi said.

He stole two specialized bikes — a Fuse and a Stumpjumper, Marconi said.

Marconi estimated his losses at about $8,500 — a figure that includes the broken window.

Police Sgt. Jerry Souza described the suspect as a clean-cut, white male, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and shorts with work boots.

This is the third time in a year that the store has been burglarized, Marconi said, adding it was last hit about six months ago.

Marconi is offering $500 reward.

