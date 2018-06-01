Man suspected of meth and gun possession was Laguna Beach High football and track coach

A man arrested in Costa Mesa last week on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale while having a concealed loaded gun had left his job as a football and track coach at Laguna Beach High School just days earlier, officials said Friday.
Costa Mesa police officers pulled over and arrested Brian Jay Bishop, 35, of Trinidad, Texas, in the 2400 block of Newport Boulevard on May 25.
Bishop’s arrest came after police monitored what they said are white supremacist gang members in the city. Two other men were arrested the same day in connection with the investigation, police said.
Norman Michael Powers, 53, of Midway City was arrested in a separate traffic stop in the 2300 block of Harbor Boulevard on suspicion of possessing heroin and meth for sale, having a Taser and billy clubs and resisting an officer, authorities said.
David Len Mcafee, 33, of Sacramento was arrested on an outstanding warrant during the traffic stop with Bishop, authorities said.
Police have not confirmed whether the three men are believed to be connected to the gang and did not disclose the gang’s name.
Bishop was released from jail after posting bail. As of Friday, prosecutors had not filed criminal charges against him, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
Laguna Beach High School athletic director Lance Neal told the Orange County Register that Bishop was an assistant football coach at the school the past two years. Published reports say he was an offensive coordinator.
“Employees have confidentiality rights and that needs to be my top priority,” Neal told the Daily Pilot on Friday. He declined to comment further.
School officials said Friday that Bishop also had been a track and field coach at Laguna Beach High since 2016.
Bishop’s last day of work at the school was May 22. He told staff he was moving out of the area, according to school officials.
Leisa Winston, assistant superintendent for the Laguna Beach Unified School District, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Before Laguna Beach High, Bishop was an assistant football coach and substitute teacher at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, according to the Register.