Biz News: Downtown H.B. businesses hosting scavenger hunt

Twenty-two downtown Huntington Beach businesses are hosting a monthlong scavenger hunt that will yield more than $2,400 in prizes.

The free activity will take players over several blocks to learn answers to a variety of clues, according to a news release.

Game forms are available at any of the 22 businesses, at the pier visitor kiosk and on Facebook. Completed entries must be submitted to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4 p.m. Jan. 31. The grand prize winner will be announced that day.

"The scavenger hunt is a perfect January activity for locals and neighboring visitors," Steve Daniel, president of the Huntington Beach Downtown Business Improvement District and owner of Rocky Mountain, said in a statement.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit HBdowntown.com or its Facebook page.

*

Sidecar Doughnuts team to open ice cream shop

The owners of Sidecar Doughnuts in Costa Mesa are opening an ice cream store in Newport Beach in spring or summer.

Sumter and Chi-Lin Pendergrast are calling the shop French Pharmacy Ice Cream, which will feature the small-batch, hand-made concept.

The two have been hosting tasting events throughout the year.

*

Public House coming to Costa Mesa

Irvine-based Evans Brewing Co. is opening a second Public House restaurant and bar in downtown Costa Mesa, according to a news release.

It will be located at 110 Broadway, near The Triangle, and will feature a craft beer lounge and cigar lounge. The other location is in Fullerton.

*

Pacific City announces additional tenants

The Pacific City development in Huntington Beach is drawing new tenants.

Frosted Cupcakery opened in the fall at Lot 579. Beau Soleil Kitchen, a French bistro that has another location in Newport Beach called Cafe Beau Soleil, is opening in Lot 579 this summer.

Also coming in 2017 is American Dream, a burger and beer joint; Mahogany Smoked Meats; and il Barone Sicilian Street Food, which serves pizza and pasta.

*

Local Round Table Pizzas close

Round Table Pizzas at six locations in Orange County, including Costa Mesa and Newport Beach, have closed.

The Orange County Register reported that the franchisee ran into financial troubles, and the company is hoping to reopen the locations.

"The closed restaurants are all owned by the same franchisee and were closed as a result of financial issues solely related to this franchisee," Ted Storey, senior vice president of business development for Round Table, said in statement, according to the Register.

*

Newport landscape firm completes Philippines project

Lifescapes International, a Newport Beach-based landscape architectural firm, recently completed the landscape design of Robinsons Galleria, a shopping destination in the Philippines, according to a news release.

The design includes a bubble wall with LED lighting and a 25-foot flower guitar.

"Retail owners continue to seek new ways to deliver immersive experiences that attract repeat visitors," Julie Brinkerhoff-Jacobs, president of Lifescapes International, said in a news release. "Our strategy was to deliver an environment that visitors can get 'lost in' and enjoy with friends and family time and time again."

*

Costa Mesa company's development tied up in legal woes

A 750-home development in Whittier by Brookfield Residential, which has a corporate office in Costa Mesa, is caught up in an ongoing court battle.

According to the Whittier Daily News, the project at the former site of the Fred C. Nelles Youth Correctional Facility, off Whittier Boulevard, has been challenged by the Whittier Conservancy.

The group is appealing a judge's upholding of the environmental impact report on the project, which also includes more than 150,000 square feet of commercial space.

Brookfield acquired the youth prison in 2011 for $42 million. It closed in 2004 after being open for 113 years.