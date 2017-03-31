Biz News: Former Costa Mesa Souplantation could give way to new building

Public comments are being accepted on a proposal to tear down the former Costa Mesa Souplantation location and replace it with a new, multi-tenant restaurant building.

The public has until April 17 to weigh in on the potential project, which entails demolishing the existing 12,115-square-foot building and 1,609 square feet of outdoor patio space at 1555 Adams Ave. and replacing it with an 11,215-square-foot building with 2,276 square feet of patio.

Details are on the planning environmental notices and reports section at costamesaca.gov.

Comments can be sent to city Zoning Administrator Willa Bouwens-Killeen by mail to City Hall, 77 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626; email at willa.bouwens-killeen@costamesaca.gov or fax, (714) 754-4856.

Fletcher Jones hosting fundraiser for White House restaurant owner

Fletcher Jones Motorcars in Newport Beach is hosting a fundraiser April 20 for Bruno Serato, owner of the White House restaurant.

The Anaheim establishment was heavily damaged in a fire in February. Serato is known for feeding thousands of children from his restaurant.

The fundraiser goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be at the dealership, 3300 Jamboree Road. It will include live entertainment, food from White House and a live auction. Tickets are $100.

Garth Blumenthal, Fletcher Jones' general manager, has also pledged to donate $100 for every test drive conducted between April 20 and April 30.

For information and to RSVP, visit fjmercedes.com/thatswhatfriendsarefor.

Sweaty Betty coming to Newport

London-based Sweaty Betty is opening at 3431 Via Oporto, Suite 101, in Lido Marina Vallege, in early April, according to a news release. It is the swim- and active-wear retailer's fourth California store and first in Newport Beach. .

Robert Talbott to open in Fashion Island

Robert Talbott, a men's clothing retailer, is opening its first Southern California free-standing boutique in Fashion Island in April, according to a news release.

Talbott will be taking a 1,114-square-foot space the Newport Beach shopping center, across from GARYS.

New housing development coming to Eastside Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa-based Matt White Custom Homes and Warmington Residential are opening a new development, Tablelands, this spring, according to a news release.

Tablelands, at 133 E. 21st St., will contain eight three-bedroom, single-family homes with a modern farmhouse design, according to a news release. The homes are two stories and are about 1,900 square feet each.

Mechanics moves its Newport office

The Newport Beach branch of Mechanics Bank, formerly California Republic Bank, closed March 24, according to a news release.

It relocated to 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 100, also in Newport Beach. A bank official said the new location is larger and more personal for clients.

Fulcrum opens Newport Beach office

Fulcrum Partners LLC, an executive compensation and benefits company based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., has opened a new office at 600 36th St. in Newport Beach.

UCI to host global business forum

UC Irvine is hosting the 2017 Global Expansion, Technology and Talent Forum from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 at its applied innovation center, 5141 California Ave.

The forum will be focused "on providing tools, resources, innovations and solutions to help executives evolve and execute their international expansion plans and leverage technology efficiencies and human capital strategies," according to a news release.

Speakers include Richard Ramsey, vice president of human resources at Walt Disney International.

Tickets are $65 in advance with RSVP or $95 at the door. The event is free for members of the Executive Next Practices Institute, organizer of the forum.

Costa Mesa law firm wins award

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP, a bankruptcy and insolvency law firm based in Costa Mesa, will be receiving the Turnaround M&A Atlas Award on April 4 in New York City.

The award recognizes mergers and acquisition deals and law firms for their excellence in restructuring and turnaround transactions, according to a news release.

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman worked on the bankruptcy sale of Freedom Communications, then owner of the Orange County Register and Press-Enterprise, to Denver-based Digital First Media.

— From staff reports